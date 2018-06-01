36 Witty Donut Captions That You'll Love Dough Much

The greatest day ever has arrived: It's National Doughnut (or Donut) Day! You heard that right. Today pays tribute to your favorite bakery item, and that means you need to head to your nearest cafe or coffee shop to pick up a box of donuts to celebrate, ASAP. Whether you're a glazed and sprinkles kind of gal, or jelly-filled is more your thing, today is the perfect day to savor some sweetness and get your hands on your favorite donut. Before taking that first bite, snap a selfie with your delicious treat, and post to Instagram with some witty donut captions.

You want to make sure you give a proper shoutout to donuts on their big day, and a dedicated post to the 'Gram is the best way to do it. Not only will your beautiful treat make for a great pic, but you'll also be reminding your friends of this special day, and they'll be eternally grateful to you. You donut want to spend all day trying to come up with the best caption for your pic (a delicious treat is waiting eagerly for you, after all), so use any of these 36 witty quotes to post right away.

1. "I donut know what I would do without you." — Unknown

2. "I'm glazy about you." — Unknown

3. "Donut worry, be happy." — Unknown

4. "Donut come for me." — Kim Chi, Rupaul's Drag Race

5. "And the donut just stood there with a glazed expression." — Unknown

6. "Donut give up." — Unknown

7. "Donuts love coffee." — Unknown

8. "Have a doughlightful day!" — Unknown

9. "I wanna call you mine for a hole lifetime." — Unknown

10. "You mean dough much to me." — Unknown

11. "Donut stop believin'." — Unknown

12. "Donut go breaking my heart." — Unknown

13. "Donut ever let me go." — Unknown

14. "You donut want to miss National Donut Day." — Unknown

15. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy donuts and that's kind of the same thing." — Unknown

16. "Donuts. Is there anything they can't do?" — Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

17. "All you need is love, and donuts." — Unknown

18. "In a world full of plain bagels, be a sprinkled donut." — Unknown

19. "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a salad, asking it to be a donut." — Unknown

20. "The optimist sees the donut, the pessimist sees the hole." — Oscar Wilde

21. "The only circle of trust you should have is a donut." — Unknown

22. "I got 99 donuts 'cause a betch ate one." — Unknown

23. "Donut kill my vibe." — Unknown

24. "Mmm... donuts." — Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

25. "Oh, donut even." — Unknown

26. "After exercising I always eat donuts. Just kidding! I don’t exercise." — Unknown

27. "Man doesn’t live by coffee alone… have a donut." — Unknown

28. "Donut you know how much I love you?" — Unknown

29. "I choked on a carrot this afternoon and all I could think was, 'I bet a donut wouldn’t have done this to me.'" — Unknown

30. "Whatever sprinkles your doughnut." — Unknown

31. "I owe it all to little chocolate donuts." — John Belushi

32. "With a doughnut in each hand, anything is possible." — Jameela Jamil

33. "Do or donut, there is no try." — Unknown

34. "I ate a donut without sprinkles. Diets are hard." — Unknown

35. "In moments of doubt, trust your gut, hug your dog, and eat a donut." — Unknown

36. "Roses are red, violets are blue, I like donuts, donuts are good." — Unknown