36 Short Captions For Instagram That Are Witty & Made For The Weekend

I don't know about you, but right now my schedule is busy. Most days, I wake up around 7:30 a.m., shower, pour myself a cup of hot coffee, look at my planner, and think, "Wow, it's going to be a long day." I take a hot second to text back my besties who sent me messages days ago while making breakfast, and attempt to catch up on what's happening in the world via social media. More often than not, I want to post something on my own feed, but don't have any short captions for Instagram that are witty, won't take a ton of time to think of, and are totally made for the weekend.

Can you say, "Same?" Of course. Like me, your life is jam-packed with work projects, fall trips around the West Coast that you planned with your besties, and coffee dates you're looking forward to going on with your significant other. You barely have time to take a deep breath, let alone contemplate for hours which filter, edit, and glowing selfie from your camera roll will look best on your feed. So, typically, you just don't post anything, and leave your followers wondering what you're up to.

Truth be told, you don't have to update everyone on what you're doing at all times or how you're spending your weekend. Especially if you're feeling a little overwhelmed with everything going on in your life, it can be refreshing to take a step back from the apps on your phone. It may feel like a weight's been lifted off your shoulders, or like you're living in a simpler time.

But, if you still want to be active on social media and share your life and experiences on Instagram on the reg, then consider jotting down a few of these short captions. It'll make posting so much easier, and let you get back to your busy weekend days, as soon as possible.

1. "Be happy, babe."

2. "Let the good times roll."

3. "Weekend vibes."

4. "Alexa, skip to the weekend."

5. "I'm a daydreamer."

6. "In pizza we crust."

7. "Sunshine and good feelings."

8. "Do it from love."

9. "Make yourself proud."

10. "You are golden."

11. "Squeeze the day."

12. "Happy lil' thing."

13. "Keep crushin' it."

14. "Things will work out."

15. "A little more kindness, please."

16. "Dreams come true."

17. "Love yourself, first."

18. "Today is a good day."

19. "One thing at a time."

20. "No bad vibes found here."

21. "If nothing changes, nothing changes." — Courtney C. Stevens

22. "Oh, what a world." — Kacey Musgraves, "Oh, What A World"

23. "Hit 'em with a 'cool.'"

24. "Have the time of your life."

25. "Say what you feel."

26. "All kinds of magic and rainbows."

27. "Her head's in the clouds."

28. "Think happy thoughts."

29. "Too rad for you."

30. "Go above and Beyoncé."

31. "I see you, universe."

32. "Here for the food."

33. "Be a nice human."

34. "Sorry, not sorry."

35. "It be like that."

36. "Mood."

Did you find a few captions that made you laugh, smile, or dream about the weekend? Perfect! Then, I'd suggest taking a few minutes to prep the posts you want to make in the future and edit the pictures in your camera roll. That way, when you wake up in the morning with the urge to hit the "share" button, you don't have to go through the steps of choosing a selfie, applying a preset, and making sure your feed looks consistent.

On top of everything else going on in your life right now, you don't need to participate in that exhausting process. Instead, you need to make an Instagram post, and then get back to your busy schedule and enjoying the weeeee-kend.