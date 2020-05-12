Most days, you might opt for posting a cute picture or video on your Instagram Story instead of your actual feed. Although you adore coming up with an inspirational, lengthy caption or editing your pic with a cool preset, sharing a memory via your IG Story can be quicker and easier. Especially if you have Instagram Story captions for friends on deck, posting nostalgic and sweet selfies from your camera roll can be a breeze.

There are only a few steps you have to take, including tracking down the selfie, candid from a beach trip you took together last summer, or funny video from a weekend in college. From there, you'll probably want to lay out your content creatively on your screen, using one of the artsy or vintage frames in Unfold. After you save your creation and upload it on Instagram, you may select a GIF of Jonathan Van Ness that your BFF will love because it's from their go-to show, Queer Eye. Adding a message with one of the various fonts may be in your best interest, too.

It may sound like a lot of steps. But, sometimes, it's a lot easier than posting a pic on your feed. Not to mention, if you have these IG Story captions for friends saved in your camera roll, then you don't even need to think about what kind of message you want to type. You can give your best friend a sweet shoutout in record time.

cokada/E+/Getty Images

1. "You're my jam."

2. "Friends who selfie together, stick together."

3. "You're stuck with me."

4. "Love you brunches."

5. "More hangouts with my best friend, please."

6. "Hey bestie, remember this?"

7. "New outfits, who dis."

8. "You make me so proud every day."

9. "I can't wait to get coffee with you again."

10. "Serving #looks and lots of attitude."

11. "Totally rad selfies up ahead."

12. "Big things are coming for us."

13. "Whatever sprinkles your doughnuts."

14. "See you later, alligator."

15. "The world needs who you were made to be."

16. "All the friendship goals."

17. "Wish you were here."

18. "What's up, buttercup?"

19. "This was probably the best day of our lives."

20. "A couple of cutie best friends."

21. "Shoutout to my BFF. Thanks for being you."

22. "Your casual reminder to text me back."

23. "Girl power."

24. "I love you endlessly."

bojanstory/E+/Getty Images

25. "Best friends make life so much better."

26. "I love how nothing is awkward or embarrassing with us."

27. "Grateful for you and good food."

28. "We have that 'grow together' type of friendship."

29. "I hit the BFF jackpot for sure."

30. "Soulmates aren't just lovers."

31. "My favorite notification and human on the planet."

32. "Girls just wanna have sun."

33. "We loved those warmer days."

34. "Best friend appreciation post!"

35. "Waiting to travel again like..."

36. "I have a whole friendship in my camera roll."