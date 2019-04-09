You would do anything in your power to make your best friend's day even better. That could mean picking up their go-to coffee in the morning, or texting a funny meme you know they’ll LOL at. And whenever they post a cool pic, that means being their number one fan on social media. Anytime you open up Instagram, you're immediately gifted with whatever stunning selfie or foodie pic your bestie posted, because Insta knows you need that content at the top of your feed. You can't stop yourself from liking that pic ASAP, but you also need the best comments to leave on Instagram for your bestie as well.

You know you can't just drop them a like. For someone as wonderful as your best friend, you want to give them all the social media love they deserve. That's why it's also nice to leave a comment. However, coming up with the right words to say can be difficult AF at times. That's where these 36 bestie-inspired comments and things to say come in to play. Each of these comments will work for just about any snap your best friend shares. Along with a few adorable emojis, your kind words will make your BFF feel just as special as you know they are.

Shutterstock

For any selfie they post:

1. "If any pic ever deserved a ‘Yasss, queen!,’ it’s this one. Yasss, queen! [raised hands emoji]"

2. "Sending this selfie to NASA, because you're a star."

3. "You make me want to steal your wardrobe. PS: Can I borrow that top?"

4. "The world wanted me to let you know that it’s so grateful for you blessing us with this selfie."

5. "I don’t know if you’re aware, but my best friend is a model. #HumbleBrag"

6. "How is it that you can make a phone selfie look like it was taken at a professional photo shoot?"

7. "Woman crush every day."

8. "[heart eye emoji] Excuse me, but everyone needs to like this photo ASAP because it’s the most gorgeous thing they’ll ever see."

For when their makeup looks #fire (which is literally all the time):

9. "Excuse me, what is that lipstick and can I borrow it ASAP?"

10. "That brow game, though."

11. "What magazine cover are you posing for today?”

12. "Please do my makeup next girls' night."

13. "Without makeup, you’re gorgeous. With makeup, you’re gorgeous. In conclusion, I have a gorgeous bestie no matter what.”

14. "This look deserves an applause [hand clap emojis]."

15. "My bestie is an artist!"

For all of their cool adventure posts:

16. "Where is this and when can we eat it together?"

17. "You make everything look so fun! Can we hang soon?"

18. "Photo credit for this amazing pic of my BFF goes to me."

19. "Your life is like a movie, and I just need some popcorn."

20. "Excuse me, sunset, but you're in the way of looking at my beautiful bestie."

21. "Can we pleeeeeeease get brunch again this weekend?"

22. "Girls' nights are my favorite nights because of you."

23. "How did I get so lucky to have such a cool best friend?"

For your bestie pics together:

Shutterstock

24. "We shore do know how to seas the day."

25. "You're the Betty to my Veronica."

26. "The greatest best friend in the world is taken. #SorryNotSorry.”

27. "We go together like burgers and fries, which, btw, we should go get rn."

28. "You’re the BE FRI to my ST ENDS.”

29. "Love ya to the [moon emoji] and back."

30. "I believe it was Shakespeare who said, ‘Friends who doth slay together, stay together."

For any throwback content:

31. "We’ve always been coolest kids on the playground."

32. "I feel like I've known you my whole life."

33. "This is exactly why we're best friends."

34. "So you've been the coolest kid since day one? Knew it."

35. "LOL, can I have this picture framed?"

36."I don’t know if you know this, BUT my best friend is the cutest."