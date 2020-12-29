Much like most of this year, you plan to celebrate New Year's Eve at home with your quarantine crew. Just because you're not going anywhere, though, that doesn't mean you can't have a picture-perfect party that will require toast-worthy Instagram captions for New Year's Eve at home snaps. As a matter of fact, there are tons of Insta-worthy moments you'll want to be prepared for.

Celebrating the end of the year and starting a brand new one calls for creative fun, like setting up your very own photo booth in the corner of your apartment. Get a foil curtain and make yourself a balloon arch to add to the backdrop. Don't forget the photo booth props for LOL-worthy pics. You can even mix together some bubbly cocktails with the champagne you'll be popping. Add in some edible sparkles and stir with disco ball swizzle sticks to make your drinks sparkle.

Don't forget to snap a NYE 'fit pic. Go all out and wear your sequined jumpsuit or sparkly gown, even though you're just celebrating in the living room. This is your time to dress like Cinderella, and try out a glittery makeup lewk from YouTube. It's New Year's Eve at home, and you can make the night shine on your feed like the ball that drops in Times Square. From your pretty drink toasts with the crew to the final countdown to midnight, we have you covered with these 35 New Year's Eve Instagram captions to pair with your snaps.

MilosStankovic/E+/Getty Images

1. "The best to come is right around the corner."

2. "This Cinderella wears fuzzy slippers instead of glass ones."

3. "Traveling to the couch for New Year's Eve."

4. "New year. Same crew."

5. "Couch comfy is the new going out."

6. "Ringing in the new year in loungewear."

7. "Never been happier for a brand new year."

8. "A new year brings 365 opportunities for something great to happen."

9. "New year, who dat?"

10. "What happened in 2020, stays in 2020."

11. "Make the new year sparkle and shine."

12. "I'll use any excuse to wear sequins."

13. "But first, champagne."

14. "All that glitters is... probably part of my outfit."

15. "Thankful for bubbly, snacks, and sweatpants."

16. "I've got my party pants on."

17. "2020, you can let the door hit you on the way out."

pixdeluxe/E+/Getty Images

18. "Pop. Clink. Fizz."

19. "Bye bye 2020, won't miss you one bit."

20. "New beginnings, old friends."

21. "You can't toast with us."

22. "Cocktails and confetti with the crew."

23. "Felt cute. Might be in my fluffy slippers all night."

24. "Dear future, we are ready."

25. "Hello 2021. What took you so long?"

26. "Champagne to all, and to all a good night."

27. "Let's ring in the rosé."

28. "Red or white, that's the question."

29. "The best endings always have confetti."

30. "We didn't drop the ball with this NYE party."

31. "Cleaning up this confetti will be a champagne, but it's worth it."

32. "We wish you a Happy New Year."

33. "The final countdown begins."

34. "Can you grab me a happy new beer from the fridge?"

35. "Expecting a clever caption? Sorry, that was so last year."