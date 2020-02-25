35 Funny TikTok Captions To Use When You Need Some Witty Inspo

When you're scrolling through TikTok, there are some videos that immediately stand out: the dance challenges and the funny memes. If you find yourself re-playing the ones that make you laugh out loud, you're likely in need of some funny TikTok captions. After scrolling through a bunch of videos, you want to get in the fun as well and post some of your own. When a genius idea hits, you're quick to shoot it, but the final cherry on top is the right caption.

As far as you're concerned, a good caption might be short and to the point. It's like a great punchline to your video setup. It can also be the difference between a good video and one that needs to be shared immediately. Make sure your post is worthy of a "For You" page with a genuinely funny caption to pair with it.

If your mind is too busy coming up with other TikTok videos instead of captions, don't fret. That's where these 35 funny TikTok captions come in handy, so you can post quickly with some good hashtags. That way, you can get right back to figuring out the latest dance challenge and how you can put your own hilarious spin on it.

1. "Whoever said, 'practice makes perfect,' never had to learn a TikTok dance."

2. "If I was a writer, I'd have a better caption than this."

3. "I've got 99 problems and this challenge is one."

4. "Taking a poll: What should I put here?"

5. "If you follow me, I promise you'll never be lost."

6. "Shooting this video took way longer than it should have."

7. "I should have gone to bed hours ago."

8. "I was born to do this."

9. "When you've got a spare minute, it's time for TikTok."

10. "Mom: What did you do today? Me: This."

11. "My horoscope told me to try new things, so I did this."

12. "I do what I like to call 'what I want.'"

13. "I do it for the TikTok likes."

14. "Pretty rude that it's not Friday, but whatever."

15. "To TikTok or not to TikTok? That is the question."

16. "If this isn't worthy of a For You page, I don't know what is."

17. "Perfect has seven letters and so does meeeeee. Coincidence? I think not."

18. "I challenge you to a duet."

19. "I was born to do exactly what I am doing today."

20. "You'll never guess how many takes this took."

21. "If you like this, you'll have good luck for the rest of the day."

22. "Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?"

23. "The party don't start till I TikTok."

24. "I guess I should go outside today if I plan on being outstanding."

25. "TikTok here. TikTok there. TikTok everywhere."

26. "Home alone = time to TikTok."

27. "99 percent of my TikTok process is finding good lighting."

28. "My mom says I'm a good dancer, and my mom's not a liar."

29. "Felt cute. Might TikTok later."

30. "This is what a productive day looks like."

31. "I accept your challenge."

32. "If you make it through to the end, I'll give you a cookie."

33. "If you laugh, you have to like this video."

34. "This is for you, and for you only."

35. "I've been TikTok-ing since Kesha walked in."