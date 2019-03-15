35 Funny Captions For St. Patrick's Day You Leprechaun Use For All Of Your Shenanigans

Break out the green, grab a Shamrock Shake, and put that party hat on ASAP, because St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner. I personally can't wait to don the best green and gold outfit I own and make a fresh batch of Baileys brownies. My plan this year is to hang with my besties from college and watch a few movies fit for the occasion. Whether you're heading to a parade or simply enjoying a few festive treats like me, you'll want to have some funny captions for St. Patrick's Day pictures on hand so you're ready to post.

A good caption is what can take a stellar pic from likable to worthy of any pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. The only dilemma is coming up with the perfect words to go along with your snaps. Whenever I get stumped, I save that picture in my drafts until the words come to me, but you don't have that kind of time. St. Patrick's Day is only on March 17, so you want to be totally prepared in advance.

Consider yourself as lucky as a four-leaf clover, because I've collected these 35 funny captions just for you. I hope you take a ton of shamrockin' good selfies with your crew when you're celebrating this St. Patrick's Day!

1. "Irish you the best St. Patrick's Day ever."

2. "If you pinch me, I will pinch back."

3. "I'm ready to shamrock and roll."

4. "Who needs luck when I'm so charming."

5. "I'm not lucky — I'm #blessed."

6. "Zero lucks given today."

7. "Irish you a lucky day."

8. "Irish I was a little bit taller. Irish I was a baller."

9. "I leprechaun have it all."

10. "Keep calm and leprechaun."

11. "Ready to shamrock shake."

12. "Warning: I may be prone to shenanigans."

13. "Did someone say shenanigans?"

14. "The leprechauns made me do it."

15. "Today, I have a leprechaun do attitude."

16. "On St. Patrick's Day, we wear green."

17. "Don't you a-green that I look fab today?"

18. "Shake your shamrocks."

19. "Lean with it. Shamrock with it."

20. "The Paddy don't start till I walk in."

21. "Tying up this day in a nice rainbow."

22. "Straight-up shenanigans today."

23. "Shamrockin' and rolling up to the parade like..."

24. "I've lepre-gone out with my friends. Be back soon."

25. "I'm Dublin over with laughter."

26. "My best friend is the 'she' to my 'nanigans.'"

27. "Warning: pinches back."

28. "I shamrock and you roll with it."

29. "My outfit is clearly shamrockin' this St. Patrick's Day."

30. "My phone just auto corrected 'St. Patrick's Day' with 'St. Party's Day,' and I went with it."

31. "Lucky AF."

32. "As you slide down the banisters of life may the splinters never point in the wrong direction." — Irish Blessing

33. "Can't pinch this."

34. "So, we're all in a-green-ment today."

35. "I'm Dublin the fun on St. Patrick's Day."