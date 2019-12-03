Newsflash: The modern version of passing a paper note back and forth in class is leaving a flirty message on someone's most recent IG post. Whether you've been macking on a cutie for a while or the sparks are just starting to fly, these comments to leave on your crush's Instagram post are sure to get their attention and likes. What's better than that?

While you never need to do anything that makes you super uncomfortable, getting out of your comfort zone and putting yourself out there can help your crush see how amazing you are. From leaving a silly comment to sliding into their DMs, social media can be a great way to get the conversation ball rollin' with a potential boo. Of course, it's important to be mindful and considerate of everyone's comfort level before you get to flirting. If your crush is on the shyer side or you've never talked IRL, you may want to hold off on sending any graphic or suggestive messages. While making the first move can be super sexy, making someone totally uncomfortable is a never a cute look.

Still, if you're looking to turn up the heats in the comments, here are 30 flirty messages to leave on your crush's recent IG.

1. I wish you could "super like" on IG.

2. Cutie!!!

3. You look just like [insert celebrity's name] here!

4. Can I borrow that [insert clothing item]?

5. [Insert color they're wearing] looks good on you. It's definitely your power color.

6. Um, I need to hear more about this IRL.

7. Who gave you permission to be this cute?!

8. I wish I could RT this.

9. Whoa, whoa, whoa. I didn't realize I was friends with a model.

10. I mean, you look good, but [insert sports team they're rooting for] is going to lose.

11. OMG, I was just there.

12. Go off!

13. This looks like a skincare ad. You're literally glowing.

14. I love [insert name of place]! have you tried [insert thing at place]?

15. *Sparkles emojis*

16. Um, be right there.

17. Your outfit is fire.

18. OK, showoff.

19. ...Where did you get that [insert object in photo]?

20. OK, who took this?!

21. Um, I'm here for this content.

22. We get it — you're, like, super hot and nice.

23. *Fire Emojis*

24. Miss you!

25. How do you look so good every day?!?!

26. OK, where do you always find the cutest sweaters?

27. Love this lewk. Killing it.

28. @[Insert mutual friend's name] We're coming next time.

29. OK, flex.

30. It's too bad you were feeling a little camera shy.

31. Um, looking like this should be illegal.

32. You're doing amazing, sweetie!

33. 11/10

34. How can I cop?

35. I liked this and then un-liked it, just to like it again.