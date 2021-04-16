If you're looking to shoot your shot with your crush, then Instagram is one of the best places to do so. And while you can always slide into their DMs, there's also a much more low-pressure way to get their attention: by sliding into their comments section. The best funny comments to leave on your crush's Instagram are short, sassy, and sure to brighten the day of that hottie you're crushing on. Plus, unlike when you send a DM, there's no pressure for that person to respond, so you don't have to worry about your ego getting bruised.

Rather than leaving your crush overtly flirty Instagram comments, I find it's best to leave a quippy comment that will make your crush LOL. That way, you can show off your sense of humor — and you don't have to worry if they don't return your affections. Whether you're in the mood for some light ribbing or major trolling, these LOL-worthy IG comments will def catch your crush's eye.

1. Wow 💯 Great content! 👏 Collab? DM for info 💖

2. So how long did it take you to come up with that caption?

3. ⚠️Thirst trap alert⚠️

4. Whoa, take it easy. My mom is on this app.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

5. I'm very envious of this pic, so I'm not going to like it just to spite you.

6. It's the [fill in the blank] for me.

7. @FordModels, book this hottie ASAP.

8. You're doing amazing, sweetie.

9. OK, we get it, you're good-looking. Stop making us all jealous.

10. Did you wake up like this?

11. So ~artsy~ of you.

12. I invested $5,000 and earned $35,000 in a week 💰💰💰 crypto trading is one of the best ways to earn profits at home 💵 💵 💵 DM me to learn more.

13. Um, when did you become an influencer?

14. Can I swipe up to shop your look?

15. Weird, you must have forgotten to invite me to this.

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

16. What a #candid shot! I bet you didn't even know this picture was being taken.

17. #NoFilter, right?

18. When are you going to drop your skincare routine? Don't be shy.

19. Oh, you fancy, huh? 💅

20. Don't lie — how many attempts did it take to get this shot?

21. That food looks good. I guess you do, too.

22. Because no one else has said it: ⌛

23. I might unlike this pic just so I can like it again.

24. I'd definitely (double) tap that.

25. Follow for follow?

Any crush who doesn't appreciate these funny comments probably isn't worth your time, TBH.