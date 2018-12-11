35 Captions For Confetti Pictures That'll Shine On Your Feed This New Year's Eve

Pop the champagne and get your sparkly dress ready to slay, because New Year's Eve is right around the corner. Right now, you may be in the thick of planning your NYE party with the squad. From the decorations and music, to choosing the perfect location, there's a lot on the to-do list. Though, the most important thing is getting everything ready for that final countdown to the new year. That's what everyone is waiting for, and when it's finally here, you'll need some captions for confetti pictures when you want to post a pic on the 'Gram.

You'll be spending most of the night dancing to the top hits of this year and mingling with your friends. When it's almost midnight, you know the game plan is to grab confetti poppers and get ready for the countdown. As soon as the new year is here, you plan on making it rain with sparkles, glitter, and confetti. That's when a sweet midnight kiss picture or Boomerang of the confetti falling is necessary. You only get one or two shots to capture the perfect pic, so don't stress about coming up with the right caption to post. I've got you covered with these 35 sparkly captions worthy of your confetti post.

1. "Knee-deep in confetti."

2. "Throw kindness around like confetti."

3. "If there's confetti on the floor, you had a productive day."

4. "Add a little confetti to each day."

5. "You know you're living right when you wake up, brush your hair — and confetti falls out!" — Katy Perry

6. "She who leaves a trail of glitter is not ever forgotten."

7. "She had a cocktail in her hand and confetti in her hair." — Kate Spade

8. "Be happy. Be bright. Be you."

9. "My NYE dress is too sparkly... said no one ever."

10. "She's bright like glitter and bubbly like champagne."

11. "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes." — Kate Spade

12. "Shine bright like a diamond." — Rihanna, "Diamonds"

13. "Toss some confetti in the air and celebrate!"

14. "It's the final countdown." — Europe, "The Final Countdown"

15. "There's glitter on the floor after the party." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

16. "Boldly be a pop of color in a black and white world."

17. "I'm easily distracted by anything that sparkles."

18. "Cue the confetti."

19. "This is your year to sparkle."

20. "Kiss me at midnight."

21. "New Year's wishes and midnight kisses."

22. "You are a rainbow of possibilities."

23. "*Sparkles.*"

24. "Have you ever thrown a fistful of glitter in the air?" — P!nk, "Glitter In the Air"

25. "Throw some glitter, make it rain." — Kesha, "Blow"

26. "When you're around me, you're going to get glitter on you." — Kesha

27. "When in doubt, just add glitter."

28. "Pop goes the new year."

29. "Pop. Fizz. Clink."

30. "Life is art. Live yours in color."

31. "Listen to the color of your dreams." — The Beatles, "Tomorrow Never Knows"

32. "Let's sparkle this new year."

33. "What's poppin'?"

34. "Don't stop 'til you get enough." — Michael Jackson, "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough"

35. "I've fallin' for you."