34 Instagram Captions For Your Shamrock Shake, When You're Sippin' On Green Bliss
Whenever something is limited time, it's a mad rush to have said thing, and have a lot of it before it goes away again. Clothing, events, holidays, you name it: if there's a "limited" title on it, it'll be the hottest item at the moment. This is obviously the case with McDonald's Shamrock Shake, and for good reason. It's creamy, minty, and sweet, and celebrates the big holiday that is St. Patrick's Day. Next time you're rollin' through that Mickey D's drive-thru and want to capture a delicious moment forever, Instagram captions for your Shamrock Shake are all that's needed to make a statement.
There are many ways to make a Shamrock Shake, yet McDonald's has found a way to make it festive AF. Is it truly March if you haven't sipped on one of these bad boys yet? Nope, not really. Sorry, but you're still stuck in February, #factsonly.
Regardless of whether you celebrate St. Patrick's Day, or even how you feel about going to the Golden Arches, everyone knows what a Shamrock Shake is. You can also make your own in the comforts of your home. And let's be real, everyone also has most likely tasted it at one point in their life. Sneak one or two in during this time of the year. Go, wear your green, pinch those friends who need it, and drink away your sorrows with this glorious green shake.
1. "Keep calm and leprechaun on." — Unknown
2. "You're too sweet to handle." — Unknown
3. "I lepre-can't even right now." — Unknown
4. "Shake your shamrocks." — Unknown
5. "My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, And they're like, It's better than yours. Damn right it's better than yours." — Kelis, "Milkshake"
6. "Sippin' till ice cream." — Unknown
7. "Having a shamrockin' good time." — Unknown
8. "Irish upon a shamrock." — Unknown
9. "Let's get shamrocked." — Unknown
10. "I'm so lucky to have you *gazes lovingly at shake.*" — Unknown
11. "I love (sham)rock 'n' roll!" — Unknown
12. "Shake it like a Polaroid picture." — OutKast, "Hey Ya!"
13. "Watch out for sham rocks when looking for gold." — Unknown
14. "Irish you a happy St. Patrick's Day!" — Unknown
15. "I tried looking for gold, but it didn't pan out. So I'm sippin' on this instead. #closeenough" — Unknown
16. "You shamrock my world." — Unknown
17. "Shake, shake, shake, shake, shake it." — Metro Station, "Shake It"
18. "Lepre-can you pass me the Shamrock Shake?" — Unknown
19. "Just a-green with me: Shamrock Shakes rock." — Unknown
20. "Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, I shake it off, I shake it off." — Taylor Swift, "Shake It Off"
21. "Stop staring at my Shamrock (Shake)." — Unknown
22. "My lucky charm." — Unknown
23. "Shake, shake, shake, Señora, shake your body line. Shake, shake, shake, Señora, shake it all the time." — Harry Belafonte, "Jump In The Line (Shake Señora)"
24. "Time for some shenanigans and some shakes." — Unknown
25. "Does this shake make my shamrocks look too big?" — Unknown
26. "Why do people wear shamrocks on St. Patrick's Day? Because regular rocks are too heavy!" — Unknown
27. "You wanna see me shake it, shake it, shake it." — Esther Dean, "Drop It Low"
28. "In Ireland the inevitable never happens and the unexpected constantly occurs." — John Pentland Mahaffy
29. "Everybody (yeah), shamrock your body (yeah)." — A take on "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" by The Backstreet Boys
30. "The Irish wore green before it was popular." — Unknown
31. "All green everything." — Unknown
32. "You: A Shamrock Shake; Me, an intellectual: A Shrek Food." — Unknown
33. "Keep calm and Shamrock on." — Unknown
34. "Do the Harlem Shake (Shake)." — Like Baauer's "Harlem Shake," just tastier