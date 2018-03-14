34 Instagram Captions For Your Shamrock Shake, When You're Sippin' On Green Bliss

Whenever something is limited time, it's a mad rush to have said thing, and have a lot of it before it goes away again. Clothing, events, holidays, you name it: if there's a "limited" title on it, it'll be the hottest item at the moment. This is obviously the case with McDonald's Shamrock Shake, and for good reason. It's creamy, minty, and sweet, and celebrates the big holiday that is St. Patrick's Day. Next time you're rollin' through that Mickey D's drive-thru and want to capture a delicious moment forever, Instagram captions for your Shamrock Shake are all that's needed to make a statement.

There are many ways to make a Shamrock Shake, yet McDonald's has found a way to make it festive AF. Is it truly March if you haven't sipped on one of these bad boys yet? Nope, not really. Sorry, but you're still stuck in February, #factsonly.

Regardless of whether you celebrate St. Patrick's Day, or even how you feel about going to the Golden Arches, everyone knows what a Shamrock Shake is. You can also make your own in the comforts of your home. And let's be real, everyone also has most likely tasted it at one point in their life. Sneak one or two in during this time of the year. Go, wear your green, pinch those friends who need it, and drink away your sorrows with this glorious green shake.

1. "Keep calm and leprechaun on." — Unknown

2. "You're too sweet to handle." — Unknown

3. "I lepre-can't even right now." — Unknown

4. "Shake your shamrocks." — Unknown

5. "My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, And they're like, It's better than yours. Damn right it's better than yours." — Kelis, "Milkshake"

6. "Sippin' till ice cream." — Unknown

7. "Having a shamrockin' good time." — Unknown

8. "Irish upon a shamrock." — Unknown

9. "Let's get shamrocked." — Unknown

10. "I'm so lucky to have you *gazes lovingly at shake.*" — Unknown

11. "I love (sham)rock 'n' roll!" — Unknown

12. "Shake it like a Polaroid picture." — OutKast, "Hey Ya!"

13. "Watch out for sham rocks when looking for gold." — Unknown

14. "Irish you a happy St. Patrick's Day!" — Unknown

15. "I tried looking for gold, but it didn't pan out. So I'm sippin' on this instead. #closeenough" — Unknown

16. "You shamrock my world." — Unknown

17. "Shake, shake, shake, shake, shake it." — Metro Station, "Shake It"

18. "Lepre-can you pass me the Shamrock Shake?" — Unknown

19. "Just a-green with me: Shamrock Shakes rock." — Unknown

20. "Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, I shake it off, I shake it off." — Taylor Swift, "Shake It Off"

21. "Stop staring at my Shamrock (Shake)." — Unknown

22. "My lucky charm." — Unknown

23. "Shake, shake, shake, Señora, shake your body line. Shake, shake, shake, Señora, shake it all the time." — Harry Belafonte, "Jump In The Line (Shake Señora)"

24. "Time for some shenanigans and some shakes." — Unknown

25. "Does this shake make my shamrocks look too big?" — Unknown

26. "Why do people wear shamrocks on St. Patrick's Day? Because regular rocks are too heavy!" — Unknown

27. "You wanna see me shake it, shake it, shake it." — Esther Dean, "Drop It Low"

28. "In Ireland the inevitable never happens and the unexpected constantly occurs." — John Pentland Mahaffy

29. "Everybody (yeah), shamrock your body (yeah)." — A take on "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" by The Backstreet Boys

30. "The Irish wore green before it was popular." — Unknown

31. "All green everything." — Unknown

32. "You: A Shamrock Shake; Me, an intellectual: A Shrek Food." — Unknown

33. "Keep calm and Shamrock on." — Unknown

34. "Do the Harlem Shake (Shake)." — Like Baauer's "Harlem Shake," just tastier