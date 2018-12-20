Who else is counting down the days until Christmas? The big day is right around the corner, and you couldn't be more excited. It's time do finish any last-minute Christmas shopping and wrap those presents in the shiniest red bows. Cross those holiday festivities off your bucket list — ice skating, pop-up bars, and tree lightings — before it's too late. The jolliest season only comes around once a year, so it's best to take advantage of it while it lasts. Crank up those holiday tunes and hit up every party in your favorite ugly Christmas sweater. Then, use these clever captions for Christmas sweater pictures so that you can sleigh the 'Gram in style.

There's nothing like a Christmas party to spread the holiday cheer. The venue will be decked out in red and green fairy lights, the DJ will be spinning your favorite holiday jams, and the coolest Christmas cocktails will be served. You'll be drinking spiked hot chocolate and eating chocolate mint crinkle cookies while you enjoy the Christmas vibes surrounding you.

Don't forget to rock your ugly Christmas sweater, because the party wouldn't be complete without it. These captions will be absolutely perfect for your holiday party pics!

1. "'Tis the season to rock ugly sweaters all day, every day."

2. "Truth: Ugly Christmas sweaters look better when we wear them together."

3. “It's officially ugly Christmas sweater weather.”

4. "Just here for the Christmas cookies."

5. “Ready to sleigh in my Christmas socks and sweater.”

6. “We'll be over here sleighin' like Rudolph.”

7. “Let's get this sleigh on the road.”

8. “Off to Grandma's house we go.”

9. “Dressed in our sparkly best for the Christmas party."

8. “All merry, no stress.”

9. “Need a spiked hot chocolate in hand and my ugly Christmas sweater in order to sleigh."

10. “Wait — but first, lemme take an elfie.”

11. “Happy holidays from all of Santa’s best elves.”

12. "Strolling down Candy Cane Lane."

13. “'It was so easy to fit everyone in the group picture,' said no one ever."

14. “We woke up like this."

15. "Wake and sleigh."

16. "Sleigh-in it and spreading that Christmas cheer like it's our job."

17. “Headed out with all my jingle ladies."

18. “In Christmas mode. Please do not disturb."

19. “Believe in your elf on this Christmas Day."

20. "Me every day: slay. Me in December: sleigh."

21. “Tis the season to sparkle.”

22. "Meet me under the mistletoe."

23. “Take a picture. It'll last longer."

24. "Cozy sweaters are just blankets you can wear to work."

25. “Always up to snow good."

26. "Having a jolly good time."

27. “I like to call it fashion."

28. “Let there be Christmas lights."

29. "Where's my sweater?"

30. “Jolly AF. Sorry, not sorry.”

31. "Loves candy canes and ugly sweater parties."

32. “Eat, drink, and wear your tacky Christmas sweater."

33. "All I want for Christmas is another ugly Christmas sweater."

34. "Hugs, wishes, and mistletoe kisses."