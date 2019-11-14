36 Clever Captions For Ice Skating With Your Partner That Are Snow Cute

Whenever the temperature drops, and you’re looking for something fun to do, you always try to go on an exciting winter date with your special someone. You may want to see the tree in NYC’s Rockefeller Center, or go to the local rink with your love. Whatever the date may include, by the end of your adventure, your camera will likely be filled to the brim with pictures of you and your significant other. Together, you’ll pose with your hot chocolate for Instagram or show the world you’re having a skate time together by filming a vlog for TikTok. For all of that #content, you need captions for ice skating with your partner that are equally clever and cute.

You and your SO go on a lot of adventures together and, therefore, take a lot of pictures. Since this particular kind of date will feel like a scene from a rom-com, you want to be properly prepared. Leading up to the day (or night) of, you’re going to pick out your outfit, and make sure it coordinates with your partner’s #look. You may scope out a few cafes that have legendary drinks, or a neon sign that’s perfect for taking pictures. While some of your besties may say to ditch planning for spontaneous memories, having a low-key itinerary for your ice skating date will help you land the cutest pics.

When you’re out and about, you won’t have to scope out cute locations or wonder, “Will this go with my vibe?” Instead, you can focus on gliding on the ice with your love and having a snowball — and, you know, not falling. Whenever you’re ready to post, you can grab one of these ice skating captions, tap the “share” button, and quickly get back to those dreamy winter days.

Shutterstock

"But first, let's go ice skating." "Those winter days." "It's never too cold to go ice skating with bae." "Hanging in our very own winter wonderland." "'Tis the season for winter-loving dates." "There’s snow place like your arms." "Fell a lot, but still had fun." "I was falling all over the ice for you, babe." "The cutest skater in the whole rink." "I like it when you ice skate. It's cute." "The one where they go ice skating together." "Here for the hot cocoa and kisses." "Thanks for catching me when I fall." "Couples who ice skate together, stay together." "BRB, going ice skating with the love of my life." "I'll stop the world and melt with you." — Modern English, "I Melt With You" "Who knew we were so good at ice skating?" "If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard." "You mind if we have a snowy date night?" "Oh what fun it is to go ice skating with you." "Date nights in December." "Let’s go ice skating more." "Love you to the ice rink and back." "We're always up to snow good." "Two ice skaters. They might fall. They might not." "I had the best day with you, today." — Taylor Swift, "The Best Day" "When we pull up to the scene, they be filled with jealousy." — Saweetie, "Best Friend" "This picture has romantic comedy vibes." "This post is sponsored by hot chocolate." "TikTok saw our winter date night first." "Rate our ice skating moves in the comments." "Use the code ‘SNOW CUTE’ for more of this content." "Ice skating photo dump!" "The Olympic skaters make it look so easy." "Since I met you, life has been smooth skating." "And so the adventure dates continue..."