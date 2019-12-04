When it's cold outside and there are romantic Christmas lights all around, you really just want to cuddle up closer to bae. Your typical date night may include dinner and drinks, but there are many other cool date ideas out there that might not even be on your radar. So if you're in the mood to switch things up with your boo, either in your own city or during a festive getaway, you should consider some of Airbnb Experiences' winter date ideas.
Airbnb is an awesome place to book really cool vacation rentals throughout the world. However, there are also unique experiences you can book through Airbnb, like walking through a snowy wonderland in snowshoes, witnessing geothermal cave pools, and chilling with an adorable squad of reindeer. They are typically hosted by locals of that area, so you are truly getting an inside look at the city you are exploring. If you aren't located near any of these experiences, this might be a great time to book a flight out of town for the holidays with your love. Just make sure to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s most recent travel guidelines as well as any local health guidelines. If you’re in your own hometown, find something close to you and you’ll be able to see your city in a new light with one of these experiences.
A cozy getaway with an itinerary full of wintery activities sounds like the ultimate date. All you need to do is pick out whatever date idea sounds like the most fun to the both of you, and get your cutest coats and boots ready to sleigh. With an adventure planned and Instagram-worthy pictures up ahead, you'll be having the merriest season of all time.