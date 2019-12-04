When it's cold outside and there are romantic Christmas lights all around, you really just want to cuddle up closer to bae. Your typical date night may include dinner and drinks, but there are many other cool date ideas out there that might not even be on your radar. So if you're in the mood to switch things up with your boo, either in your own city or during a festive getaway, you should consider some of Airbnb Experiences' winter date ideas.

Airbnb is an awesome place to book really cool vacation rentals throughout the world. However, there are also unique experiences you can book through Airbnb, like walking through a snowy wonderland in snowshoes, witnessing geothermal cave pools, and chilling with an adorable squad of reindeer. They are typically hosted by locals of that area, so you are truly getting an inside look at the city you are exploring. If you aren't located near any of these experiences, this might be a great time to book a flight out of town for the holidays with your love. Just make sure to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s most recent travel guidelines as well as any local health guidelines. If you’re in your own hometown, find something close to you and you’ll be able to see your city in a new light with one of these experiences.

A cozy getaway with an itinerary full of wintery activities sounds like the ultimate date. All you need to do is pick out whatever date idea sounds like the most fun to the both of you, and get your cutest coats and boots ready to sleigh. With an adventure planned and Instagram-worthy pictures up ahead, you'll be having the merriest season of all time.

01 Snowshoeing In Alaska Airbnb "Walking in a winter wonderland" will have a whole new meaning after you snowshoe in Alaska ($80/person). During this snowshoe hike via Airbnb, you'll walk through the stunning boreal forest of Fairbanks, Alaska. Along the way, you and bae may spot different birds and mammals. Just don't forget to snap a snowy selfie in front of the glistening trees, and you'll want to warm up with some hot cocoa, too. This is an unforgettable experience you’ll be talking about for years to come.

02 A Holiday Lights Tour In Pennsylvania Airbnb A romantic stroll seeing all the holiday lights is such a festive date idea. If you happen to be in Pittsburgh this season, you and bae can book a holiday lights tour ($28/person) through Airbnb. According to the description, you'll walk through downtown Pittsburgh while your tour guide tells the history of the city. Along the way, you'll see all the twinkling lights and a gingerbread house show. The end of the tour stops at an ice skating rink and holiday market. It’s the perfect way to see the city while getting into the holiday spirit.

03 A Winter Light Experience Cruise In Amsterdam Airbnb If you've been to Amsterdam before, you know the best way to see the city is by taking a cruise along the canals. It's a super romantic backdrop for a date with your favorite person. If you're abroad for the season, you might want to book an Amsterdam winter light experience cruise ($46/person) through Airbnb. On your cruise, you'll experience the Amsterdam Light Festival and enjoy the illuminated canals and bridges. After your cruise, make sure to snap a kissing selfie while you stand on one of the many bridges in the city with the gorgeous water in the background.

04 Experience The Real Santa's Reindeer Encounter In Washington Airbnb For anyone who loves all things Christmas, you can visit some of "Santa's" reindeer in Washington. "The Real Santa’s Reindeer Encounter" ($17/person) through Airbnb is quite possibly the cutest date idea on this list, plus you can embrace your inner child. You'll capture the most Instagram-worthy pics of you and your SO feeding and chilling with the reindeer.

05 New York City At Christmas Holiday Light Tour Airbnb There’s no place like New York City during the holiday season. With over-the-top light displays and something exciting to see on every corner, you’ll want to partake in this Christmas Holiday Light Tour with your significant other ($60/person). Bundle up and grab a cup of hot cocoa, because this Airbnb holiday experience is one of the best ways to explore the city.

06 A Glacier Hike In Denver Airbnb If you find yourself in Denver, Colorado this winter, the Glacier Hike and Geothermal Cave Pools Airbnb experience is a must ($180/person). You will hike through the forest and take in panoramic lake views, geothermal cave pools, and end the day at a local pizza restaurant. This is a great way to explore the beautiful state of Colorado with the one you love. You don’t want to forget your camera to snap a few amazing photos. This idea is super cute for a double date, too!

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirementsbefore you depart.