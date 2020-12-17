13 Last-Minute Gifts For Your Partner That Will Save The Holidays

Did you save your holiday shopping until the last minute? Don't worry, I won't tell. Procrastinating probably won't put you on the naughty list, but you may find yourself in hot water with your boo if their gift doesn't arrive until after the holidays. Even if you don't have time to commission a painting or make an elaborate handmade gift, there are still plenty of last-minute holiday gifts to buy your partner for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa that don't totally suck. They may not be exactly what your partner had in mind, but these clever holiday gifts are still sure to be a hit. The best part: They're guaranteed to arrive soon.

Yes, time is ticking, but there's no need to panic-buy a bunch of candy and infomercial products from the nearest convenience store. And while gift cards and cash are usually crowd-pleasers, I think you can probably come up with something a little more personal for your S.O. For those in desperate need of a gift that's useful, thoughtful, and — most importantly — sure to arrive before the end of the holiday season, then you may want to consider getting your beau one of these perfect last-minute presents.

A DIY Hot Sauce Kit Hot Sauce Making Kit Amazon $65 SEE ON AMAZON The hot sauce lover in your life will love taking the heat level into their own hands with this DIY hot sauce kit, which comes with the tools needed to craft seven uniquely flavorful hot sauces at home.

A Dopp Kit Personalized Hanging Toiletry Bag Etsy $49.99 $24.99 SEE ON ETSY This hanging Dopp kit has all the compartments and space your boo needs to store toiletries for their next trip (or their next sleepover at your place). Better yet, you can personalize it with their initials, so it feels tailor-made for them.

TLC For Their Phone UV Sanitizer & Wireless Charger Uncommon Goods $70 SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS Phones are gross, y'all, and this sanitizing station will help clean up that bacteria breeding ground your partner calls a phone (while also keeping it charged).

A Classic Coffee Maker Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon $99.99 SEE ON AMAZON There's nothing like the smell of fresh coffee, and this Keurig coffee maker (which brews multiple K-cup pod sizes) lets your coffee-loving S.O. breath in that heavenly smell every day.

A Custom Headphone Stand Personalized Wooden Headphone Stand Etsy $69 SEE ON ETSY This wooden headphone stand is the most practical gift your partner never knew they needed, and you can choose between two different wood options and endless fonts for custom engraving.

A Quotable Tote Rayo & Honey Tote Bag Amazon $56 SEE ON AMAZON This cotton tote bag (which includes zippered pockets on the inside) isn't just tote-ally useful — you can also get it printed with a variety of inspirational quotes.

A Massage Cube KOA+ROY Legacy Massage Cube KOA+ROY $40 SEE ON KOA+RAY Designed to smooth and soothe, this massage cube is made with organic plant butters and oils and infused with hemp extract, making it perfect for reducing pain in achy joints and sore muscles.

An Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker Amazon $89 SEE ON AMAZON Few tools are as useful in the kitchen as an instant pot, and this model (which is available in a variety of different sizes) works like a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer all in one.

A Drinking Game Beeropoly Uncommon Goods $38 SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS Ideal for lovers of beer and games, this Beeropoly board game challenges players to do a variety of fun tasks — like busting a rhyme or busting a move — as they sip beer and make their way around the board.

A Cozy Hoodie Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Hoodie Amazon $60 SEE ON AMAZON You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't need an oversized hoodie in their life, and this bleach dye hooded sweatshirt is sure to be your S.O.'s favorite new article of clothing.

A Scented Candle Peachy Nude 8 oz Elevated Scentz $25 $15 See on Elevated Scentz There are few things more luxurious than lighting a swanky candle on a cold night, am I right? With notes of peach, pineapple, and whipped cream, this sumptuous scented candle is sure to make your partner feel lush and loved. (Plus, it’s the perfect way to set the mood on date night.)

A Pot For Their Plant Kendall Pot in Sage Eco Vibe Style $20 See on Eco Vibe Style If they’ve got a green thumb (or are desperately trying to grow one), this pretty pot is the perfect place to house their plant babies. Available in five sizes and an array of colors, this gift will brighten up their space.

Non-Alcoholic Spirits The Three Spirit Starter Pack Three Spirit $59 SEE ON THREE SPIRIT Created by plant scientists and bartenders, The Starter Pack of Three Spirit’s non-alcoholic beverages is designed to lift your spirits (pun intended) or help you unwind — something with which could all use a little help, even after the holiday season. Each ~elixir~ is made from all-natural, vegan ingredients and completely delicious. Your partner will undoubtedly enjoy kicking back with one of these drinks, whether or not they’re planning to participate in Dry January.

While I don't encourage procrastination, I do encourage you to consider these perfect last-minute gift picks.