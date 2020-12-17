13 Last-Minute Gifts For Your Partner That Will Save The Holidays

Did you save your holiday shopping until the last minute? Don't worry, I won't tell. Procrastinating probably won't put you on the naughty list, but you may find yourself in hot water with your boo if their gift doesn't arrive until after the holidays. Even if you don't have time to commission a painting or make an elaborate handmade gift, there are still plenty of last-minute holiday gifts to buy your partner for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa that don't totally suck. They may not be exactly what your partner had in mind, but these clever holiday gifts are still sure to be a hit. The best part: They're guaranteed to arrive soon.
Yes, time is ticking, but there's no need to panic-buy a bunch of candy and infomercial products from the nearest convenience store. And while gift cards and cash are usually crowd-pleasers, I think you can probably come up with something a little more personal for your S.O. For those in desperate need of a gift that's useful, thoughtful, and — most importantly — sure to arrive before the end of the holiday season, then you may want to consider getting your beau one of these perfect last-minute presents.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
While I don't encourage procrastination, I do encourage you to consider these perfect last-minute gift picks.