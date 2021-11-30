These Festive 2021 Christmas Songs Are Instantly Catchy

I have them all on repeat.
There’s nothing like playing enchanting holiday tunes while decorating the tree, eating latkes, or lighting the kinara to bring on the festive spirit. Whether you’re spending the holiday season solo, or flying home to see family and friends, music adds magic to every occasion. While you may already have your classic Christmas playlist blaring, it might finally be time to refresh those OG holiday tunes. From Ariana Grande to Mariah Carey, these 11 new Christmas songs are bound to become favorites.
The queen of Christmas returned with a brand-new holiday single. On Nov. 5, she dropped the song’s official music video and fans couldn’t get enough. Did you expect anything less?
Fav lyric: “This time of year, we're both aware / We gotta fall in love again at Christmastime.”