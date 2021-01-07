While you may have a fun virtual birthday celebration planned this year, you can't help but reminisce on the parties of the past. Scrolling through your camera roll, you might be temped to post old snaps and pair them with Instagram captions for throwback birthday pictures. By having the right words ready to go, it'll make sharing seamless.

A throwback birthday picture is always a great way to hype up such a special day. It allows you to share photos you didn't get to upload the first time around. Throwing it back also gives you a chance to travel back in time with your besties — no time machine required.

Whether you post a group pic from your birthday last year or one from when you were a kid, it's basically like an invitation for your friends who were there to comment with their memories. It might even bring back some hilarious inside jokes you totally forgot about. Going on a trip down Memory Lane always brings the crew together, no matter how far apart you are.

So, get your party started by posting some throwback birthday party pictures on the 'gram with any of these 33 captions.

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

1. "Can't wait to do this again with you all."

2. "I've always been a birthday queen."

3. "I miss that cake the most."

4. "Just pretending this was my birthday party this year."

5. "I would just like to preface this by saying this was when 'My Super Sweet 16' was a big thing."

6. "Party pants are always in style."

7. "Freeze framin' this."

8. "It's a good day to look back on some even better days."

9. "Partying my way back into this memory."

10. "The best birthday ever."

11. "For parties, we post pics."

12. "Let's go back to the '90s."

13. "Another year, another epic party."

14. "Everything I'll ever need is in this picture."

15. "If I could tell my younger self one thing, it would be to take more photos."

16. "Ain't no crew better than you."

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

17. "A throwback to better times and even better memories."

18. "The best present I've ever received."

19. "Remember when we were kids and we wanted to grow up? What were we thinking?"

20. "Traveling back to this birthday real quick."

21. "Every birthday is my fave."

22. "I've always been nacho average birthday queen."

23. "They said 'let them eat cake,' so we did."

24. "Birthday-ing is my favorite hobby."

25. "You can almost hear the music in this picture."

26. "The birthday vibes were strong."

27. "Danced the night away."

28. "Tossed that confetti like it was my job."

29. "I have a whole birthday party in my camera roll."

30. "The good ol' birthdays."

31. "Partied then and now."

32. "Has anyone seen my party dress?"

33. "I know what I'm doing for my birthday next year."