32 Instagram Captions For Your New Year's Dress Pic That Are Here To Slay

Let's face it, along with party plans and popping champagne with your mains, your New Year's Eve outfit is important AF. A party is a celebratory staple, but the party dress is where it's at. Close off the year and ring in a new one by making a slay-worthy fashion statement. Whether you go for something sophisticated, sexy, or just all-around sparky, you know you cannot wait to put on your New Year's Eve outfit. Make the moment last longer, and ensure that everyone gets a good look at your rockin' ensemble by taking a stunning photo. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without some Instagram captions for your New Year's dress pic.

People always say, "Take a picture, it'll last longer," and you know you'll be wanting to truly capture the moment. It's prime time to embrace the queen you are, girlfriend. Do not delay getting that pic on social media for everyone to see, by using any of these 32 Instagram captions. We've assembled them just for you, so you don't have to come up with one on your own. You'll be too glam to give a damn, anyway.

Just like the New Year, you are coming in hot and ready to slay. Goodbye, 2017. It's out with the old, and in with the new.

1. "Chase your dreams... in high heels, of course." — Unknown

2. "May your day be as flawless as your makeup." — Unknown

3. "I dress to impress myself." — Kanye West

4. "Insecurity is a waste of time." — Diane von Furstenberg

5. "I don't dress up for boys. I dress up to stare at my reflection as I walk by store windows." — Unknown

6. "Stay focused and extra sparkly." — Unknown

7. "There's no such thing as sparkling too much." — Unknown

8. "She's bright like glitter and bubbly like champagne." — Unknown

9. "Less bitter. More glitter." — Unknown

10. "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes." — Kate Spade

11. "Choose to shine." — Unknown

12. "Don't lose the spark that makes you...You." — CJ Peterson

13. "I'm so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress." — Beyonce, "Formation"

14. "Elegance is the only beauty that never fades." — Audrey Hepburn

15. "Style is a deeply personal expression of who you are, and every time you dress, you are asserting a part of yourself." — Nina Garcia

16. "We never go out of style." — Taylor Swift, "Style"

17. "Clothes aren't going to change the world, the women who wear them will." — Anne Klein

18. "Life isn't perfect but your outfit can be." — Unknown

19. "Fashion is art and you are the canvas." — Unknown

20. "Everyday is a fashion show and the world is the runway." — Coco Chanel

21. "People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Tom Ford

22. "Life is too short to wear boring clothes." — Cushnie et Ochs

23. "Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak." — Rachel Zoe

24. "Life is a party. Dress like it." — Audrey Hepburn

25. "Eat glitter for breakfast and shine all day." — Unknown

26. "Always dress like it's the best day of your life." — Unknown

27. "Keep your heels, head, and standards high." — Coco Chanel

28. "You can never be overdressed or overeducated." — Oscar Wilde

29. "Dress like you're already famous." — Unknown

30. "Dress shabbily and they remember the dress; dress impeccably and they remember the woman." — Coco Chanel

31. "Always dress like you're going to see your worst enemy." — Kimora Lee

32. "I woke up like this." — Beyonce, "Flawless"