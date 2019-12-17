Picture this: It's a snowy morning in the mountains and you're cuddled up with your significant other. You're drinking coffee in bed, watching snowflakes gently collect near the windowsill, and dreaming about what adventures you're going to go on that day. You've never felt more content, and can't wait to capture every moment and share them with captions for winter cabin pics. That way your followers can get an #exclusive look at your cozy Airbnb or rental.

They can see the massive fireplace in the living room where you'll enjoy face masks, sitcom reruns, and chill afternoons, and the front porch that's nestled amongst the evergreen trees. With each adorable selfie and creative pic, they can imagine themselves in the mountains, too — skiing, snowboarding, watching holiday movies, or doing whatever their heart desires.

Of course, coming up with captions that truly capture the essence of your winter cabin can be anything but easy peasy lemon squeezy. Finding the best caption for the aesthetically pleasing bathroom or perfectly decorated hallways can require taking precious moments away from your vacay. Plan ahead and jot down a few captions for winter cabin pics now while you're packing your suitcase and prepping for your trip. It'll be worth it when you're cuddled up and having experiences you don't want to miss.

Shutterstock

1. "When in a cabin in the winter..."

2. "Happy winter cabin mood."

3. "Got hot chocolate and cabin #views?"

4. "It's officially 'cuddling up in a cabin' weather."

5. "Tea and fuzzy socks, please."

6. "All the heart eyes for this cabin."

7. "Now this is what I call a snow day."

8. "Another day, another cozy cabin."

9. "Ditching my tropical dreams for snowy ones."

10. "Here's to a getaway filled with Netflix and doing nothing."

11. "I love the mornings waking up in a cabin without an alarm."

12. "Check out how cute this cabin is."

13. "You can't be a Grinch when you're hanging out in this cabin."

14. "Finding love in a chilly, but beautiful, place."

15. "Nothing but warm blankets and winter vibes."

16. "I'm sorry for the bad things I said about winter."

17. "My favorite thing about winter? This."

18. "Come cabin with me."

19. "Just a girl who loves cozy things chillin' in her natural habitat."

20. "Take winter getaways more, worry less."

21. "Stay toasty. It's a cold one out there."

22. "Skiing, sipping hot chocolate, snuggling. Repeat."

Shutterstock

23. "Calling all cabin lovers. This post is for you."

24. "I swear hot chocolate tastes better when you're in a cabin in the woods."

25. "Feelin' cool, calm, and collected in this cabin."

26. "Do more things that are good for your soul."

27. "Slow like a cabin morning in the winter."

28. "Getting in the cabin spirit."

29. "The drive to get here was snow laughing matter."

30. "Yule want to like this winter cabin pic."

31. "Snow happens, a cozy cabin helps."

32. "Living on mountain time."