31 Travel Captions For Instagram, Because You're In A Relationship With Your Passport

The first time I was introduced to traveling, I was in eighth grade and casually scrolling through pictures on Tumblr. Blooming flowers, palm trees, and couples on the beach covered my dashboard. Occasionally, I would repost the images onto my profile or save them to my laptop for later on. Swiping through the cheesy quotes, memes, and #inspo was a total rush. But one day, I came across a pastel-colored picture of a canal in Venice, Italy and stared at it for what felt like forever. I was in awe of its beauty, and overcome with wanderlust. Nowadays, not much has changed, and I find myself scrolling in search of travel captions for Instagram and destinations to add to my forever-growing bucket list.

Can you say the same? Of course. Like me, you remember the first time you thought to yourself, "I want to travel the world." It may have been earlier in your life, when your mom was showing you postcards from her trips to Paris and a necklace of the Eiffel Tower she picked up at a little boutique. It may have been later, when you were in college and your roommate mentioned studying abroad the following semester and asked if you were interested, too. Either way, you were swept off your feet at the idea of eating croissants, swimming in teal oceans, and seeing the sights that were in your massive textbooks.

You're still constantly daydreaming about sipping cappuccinos, doing spontaneous things on the weekends, and falling in love with every single part of your life. I don't blame you. Keep going, OK? Seek out those moments that are made of pure passion and joy, and only take a break to post a picture or two on social media. Here are 31 travel captions for that exact purpose.

1. "Doing this sweet thing called traveling."

2. "The world looks beautiful on you."

3. "You kind of owe it to yourself to do all the things you've dreamed of."

4. "Let the ocean worry about being blue." — Alabama Shakes, "Hang Loose"

5. "I have found that if you love life, life will love you back." — Arthur Rubinstein

6. "Relationship status: falling in love with the world."

7. "The most important thing is to enjoy your life — to be happy — it’s all that matters.” — Audrey Hepburn

8. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

9. "She was just another girl. Playing hopscotch with the stars." — Atticus

10. "Up in the clouds, on my way to unknown things."

11. "Wherever you are, be all there." — Jim Elliot

12. "Love the life you live." — Bob Marley

13. "Adventure is what happens while you scroll through Instagram."

14. "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag

15. "Oh, what a world." — Kacey Musgraves, "Oh, What A World"

16. "You either love traveling, or you're wrong."

17. "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." — Anita Desai

18. "Thank u, next destination."

19. "Traveling is always an option."

20. "The more passport stamps the merrier."

21. "This is the sweet life. La dolce vita."

22. "Feeling just peachy about the places I've been."

23. "TBH, I'm running out of space in my passport."

24. "Be the girl who decided to go for it."

25. "Love her, but leave her wild." — Atticus

26. "I'm all about the palm trees and 80 degrees."

27. "Live by the sun, love by the moon."

28. "You'll never know how beautiful the world can be until you go and see it for yourself."

29. "Live like a local."

30. "The waves are calling, so I need to go."

31. "All she does is travel, travel, travel."

TBH, you never know what may come of the travel pictures you post on social media. You may inspire the next generation of wanderlusters. You may make someone realize that they can, and should, see the sights, go on the most classic getaways, and have once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

I'm willing to bet you'll never forget the moment that you realized you wanted to travel the world, so why not create that moment for someone else? It seems pretty crystal clear to me.