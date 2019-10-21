Though some may say a picture is worth 1000 words, IMHO, a caption is worth 1000 likes. Whether you pump yourself up or make a totally witty joke, these 31 Instagram captions about dating are so good that they'll have you asking yourself out to dinner.

There's no way around it: Being single rocks. You get to go wherever you want, meet all sorts of cool people, and explore new parts of your personality you never knew existed. Maybe you planned on being single for a while, or your "party of one" status came as a surprise (read: rebranding getting "dumped"). Regardless, playing the field and dating around can be a super fun way to connect with the people around you.

Of course, if you don't want your ex lurking on your stunning selfies or you could live your whole life without seeing blurry skyline photography from that person you made out with once Sophomore year, that's OK. You never need to feel bad about blocking or unfollowing. No matter your romantic status, Instagram is your place to post and to see whatever you want.

And if you're looking for the perfect way to encapsulate your dating adventures, here are 31 captions.

1. For A Fresh Solo Insta "I figured out I gotta be my own type" — Lizzo. I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% ready to mingle. Does this say, "I have high heels and higher standards?" If I see you like the *insert sports team*, I will swipe left. Single like a Pringle, but a snack nonetheless. Yes, I'd say my romantic status is: planning overly thoughtful nights for myself. Can't wait to order whatever food I want, eat all of it (without sharing), and then sleep like a starfish in my own bed. "Got a long list of ex-lovers" — Taylor Swift. "The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself.” — Carrie Bradshaw. In the market for a new crush. HMU if you like lattes with alternative milks. Rebranding as single and shameless. Don't ruin this for me. Updating my Tinder and LinkedIn, inquire below. Phenomenal lighting in this CVS — you're welcome. *Holding food* Couples Pic! Felt single, won't delete later. Them: How is it possible your not seeing anyone? Me: You're.* And to think, yesterday I told all my friends I was going to "Reel it in and take some time for myself." "Look, if I could run across the beach into my own arms, I would." — Jackie Burkhart.

2. For A Cutie Group Pic PSA: We're single and ready to mingle. "If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends." — The Spice Girls #Couplegoals. "Which one are you?" — Boys on Tinder. Ask us about the funny nicknames we've given everyone we've ever dated. Happy Mother's Day to us and anyone else who had to teach their ex partner that body wash and laundry detergent aren't the same thing. Today, I told my friend that I missed my crush, and she asked, "Which one?" "The third wheel is what makes it a tricycle." — Micheal Scott.