21 Memes About Being Single In 2017 That'll Make You Feel So Much Better Going Into 2018

It’s almost a wrap for 2017, which means it’s that time of year where we all stop and take stock of where we are in life. If it just so happens you're ending the year without having gotten all coupled up with someone... well, so freaking what? Yes, love is amazing and finding your perfect partner would be great, but being single AF is totally underrated. You don’t owe anyone anything, and you come and go as you please. Plus, the memes about being single are just way better anyway. So, at least to you can laugh through the tears.

Who knows what 2018 holds? Maybe it’s the year you find your forever bae, but until then, you’re among an elite group who can unapologetically spend a weekend watching every episode of Gossip Girl on Netflix again, hook up with anyone — or no one — and pass on everyone else's drama. When you think about it, the single life really is amazing. That's not to say there isn't anything funny about it. In fact, some of my favorite memes are about embracing the awkward side of single life, because let’s be honest, it can also be hella awkward to be the last person without a plus-one. But that's what makes it so meme-worthy, right?

Here are 21 of the past year’s best memes about being single AF that are so true, they’re funny — but they also just maybe sting a little bit, in a good way. Let's all laugh and cry together.

1. When Being Single Might Mean You’ve Actually Got Super Powers

I finally know what is wrong with me! 🤣 #happyfriday #happydays #singlelife #happiness #superhero #whatswrongwithme — (@crissirei) #

2. When You’re Single AF And Feeling Sexy AF

FridayFeeling Single af https://t.co/P0DuBMSxw7 — (@primetheband) #

TBH, I'm about two cocktails away from being this woman on the daily.

3. When You Didn’t Need The Internet To Tell You Who You Are

Tbh, I'll prob still take the quiz anyways though #singleaf #BuzzFeed — (@lolaeffingbunny) #

Yes! Lean into being single. There is power in giving zero f*cks!

4. When It’s Time To Embrace That Single Life Stereotype

Sounds like my kind of Friday night, to be honest.

5. When You Realized Being Single Meant You Didn’t Owe Anyone Anything

nope. just remembered I'm single af, this is none of my business, and I'm too sick to care real proper this time. going back to sleep like... https://t.co/EOMvQJPlgf — (@miritesfazion) #

Your life, your choices!

6. When You Never Let Them See You Cry

When you don't need to answer 2 am texts from your girl because you're still single — (@therealreliantx) #

No partner, no problem.

7. When You Were Doing Recon On Future Bae And It Went Your Way

When you're stalking your man that ain't really your man and he's still single https://t.co/SzwelzmjQ0 — (@libaenais) #

Be thankful for the little things, right?

8. When Our Single Queen Appeared And Went Viral

my family's Christmas card this year lmao — (@cantseawright) #

Not all heroes wear capes. Some just hold signs that show they DGAF about being single.

9. When Being Single Worked To Your Advantage

When WhatsApp is down but you didn't even notice because your single af https://t.co/jX47xeyiSe — (@dancinontops) #

Texting is overrated anyway.

10. When You Realized You Don’t Need No Man

Are you single & ready to mingle? If so, don't wait around & be single af... just grow a boyfriend yourself! 😂 — (@rad_cris_) #

This is one way to do it.

11. When Your Single Status Turned The World Into Thirsty Avengers

When she says she is single... #SingleAF #InfinityWars — (@aqil_excalibur) #

*insert GIF from number two in response*

12. When You Just DGAF

Single af for a reason — (@pariskealohi) #

Naps for president.

13. When You Realized You Loved You The Most

Why get a bae when you've got yourself?

14. When You Just Cringed At The Realness Of This

This is a brand new realisation for me. I LOVE IT! Where did they even go before...? #single #SingleAF #singlelife — (@30nsingleaf) #

This is so real, it hurts.

15. When You Got Your Relational Priorities Straight

I'm super happy with these three relationships, and they all get along swimmingly ❤️ #single #singlelife — (@amandamae04) #

One question... where is pizza in this scenario?

16. When You Got To Spend Your Day Only Doing What You Wanted

😂😂😂 💯 Always knew I was a Sam! #ImThatFriend #singlelife — (@sj_g_) #

Honestly, the dream.

17. When You Realized You Prefer The #SingleLife…

Some days I'm like I want somebody while other days I'm like I'm good #cravings #singlelife https://t.co/94r8VLAhON — (@casanovalove) #

It's hard enough taking care of yourself.

18. …Because Everyone Else Out There Is A Hard Pass

Who knew the Wizard of Oz was so real?

19. When It Was Still Awkward AF Every Time Someone Asked You About Your Relationship Status

Brace yourself: The holidays are coming, and I think "banana" is a totally legit answer to questions about your love life.

20. For When You Stopped Being Afraid To Ask For Exactly What You Needed

Never be afraid to go after what you really want, ladies.

21. When You Realized You Can Rely On Yourself

The only person you need to depend on is yourself! #single #singlelife #quotes — (@secure_single) #

Because, duh, of course you can.

Yes, it can be awkward, and occasionally lonely, when all your friends and family (and seemingly every stranger you see, too) are cuffed up and you are still a swinging single, but you won't always be. So don't sweat it. Just enjoy your freedom now, because who knows if 2018 is when you end up locking it down with someone.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!