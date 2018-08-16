Sometimes all you need is to know that other people are going through the same kinds of struggles as you are — especially when it comes to your love life. Whether you're experiencing heartbreak for the first time, falling in love, or celebrating being single, reading a relatable post on Instagram can make you feel like you're not alone, and give you a good laugh. If you're looking to LOL, look no further. These 21 memes about being single or in a relationship will have you saying, "I mean, same though."

You might think it's impossible for a single meme to accurately sum up your love life, but I'm here to tell you that you're wrong. These memes will speak to you like no therapist ever has. From deciding where to eat dinner with your boyfriend (AKA the ultimate struggle), to forcing yourself not to respond right away to a text from your crush (a close second, TBH), these hilarious memes are so spot-on that it hurts.

So enjoy these memes, and make sure to share your favorite ones with your besties before they beat you to it. Because let's be real: getting the notification of that "I've already seen this" comment after you tag your go-to meme queen in a post will break your heart more than any crush ever could.

1 When you have to scurry away from a man before he discovers your true identity. elitedaily on Instagram Quick! He's onto us!

2 When 'The Bachelorette' has you feeling some type of way. elitedaily on Instagram Wait, do you mean to tell me that The Bachelorette isn't real life? That's news to me.

3 When you do a social media deep dive on your crush. elitedailysexanddating on Instagram Endorsed in public speaking by 15 people? Score.

4 When your friend starts dating someone without getting your approval first. elitedailysexanddating on Instagram Like, I'm happy for you, but, he's an idiot and now I have to deal with him.

5 When you and your partner have to make any minor decision. elitedailysexanddating on Instagram I might say I don't care where we eat, but you can guarantee I'll veto your first three suggestions.

6 When your boyfriend plays with your hair and you're in literal heaven. elitedailysexanddating on Instagram I can confirm that this is the exact face I make when my boyfriend strokes my hair.

7 When you're just a really nice person. elitedailysexanddating on Instagram Let's call it an even 95 percent your fault, and five percent mine.

8 When you're strategic AF. beigecardigan on Instagram If all else fails, I can always post a thirst trap.

9 When you see your ex and immediately go into panic mode. elitedailysexanddating on Instagram "HELLO, BEYONCÉ?"

10 When you can't decide whether you want to be cuddled or left alone. elitedailysexanddating on Instagram Yes, you may hold my hand, but I'm still mad at you.

11 When you're low-key petty. beigecardigan on Instagram I'm sorry... Sorry that you messed up.

12 When you have the ultimate plan for your someday wedding. boywithnojob on Instagram Now I just need to find myself a Jim Halpert.

13 When all you see is dollar signs. boywithnojob on Instagram I got money on my mind.

14 When bae knows you're only cranky because you're hungry. sexualising on Instagram I don't know what you're talking about. I'm fine.

15 When your crush deviates from the script. sexualising on Instagram But what do I do with this paragraph I've already written out in response to what you were supposed to say?

16 When you're getting bitten in all the wrong places. sexualising on Instagram This isn't what I meant when I said I wanted to be pursued.

17 When you basically have the willpower of the gods. sexualising on Instagram This will show him!

18 When the relationship is over before it began. sexualising on Instagram My heart is truly broken.

19 When you secretly love to self-sabotage. sexualising on Instagram Oh hey, you look like you'd be bad for me. Wanna date?

20 When you celebrate the small victories. elitedailysexanddating on Instagram Um, OMG. [screams internally]