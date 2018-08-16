21 Memes About Being Single Or In A Relationship That'll Make You LOL
Sometimes all you need is to know that other people are going through the same kinds of struggles as you are — especially when it comes to your love life. Whether you're experiencing heartbreak for the first time, falling in love, or celebrating being single, reading a relatable post on Instagram can make you feel like you're not alone, and give you a good laugh. If you're looking to LOL, look no further. These 21 memes about being single or in a relationship will have you saying, "I mean, same though."
You might think it's impossible for a single meme to accurately sum up your love life, but I'm here to tell you that you're wrong. These memes will speak to you like no therapist ever has. From deciding where to eat dinner with your boyfriend (AKA the ultimate struggle), to forcing yourself not to respond right away to a text from your crush (a close second, TBH), these hilarious memes are so spot-on that it hurts.
So enjoy these memes, and make sure to share your favorite ones with your besties before they beat you to it. Because let's be real: getting the notification of that "I've already seen this" comment after you tag your go-to meme queen in a post will break your heart more than any crush ever could.
1When you have to scurry away from a man before he discovers your true identity.
Quick! He's onto us!
2When 'The Bachelorette' has you feeling some type of way.
Wait, do you mean to tell me that The Bachelorette isn't real life? That's news to me.
3When you do a social media deep dive on your crush.
Endorsed in public speaking by 15 people? Score.
4When your friend starts dating someone without getting your approval first.
Like, I'm happy for you, but, he's an idiot and now I have to deal with him.
5When you and your partner have to make any minor decision.
I might say I don't care where we eat, but you can guarantee I'll veto your first three suggestions.
6When your boyfriend plays with your hair and you're in literal heaven.
I can confirm that this is the exact face I make when my boyfriend strokes my hair.
7When you're just a really nice person.
Let's call it an even 95 percent your fault, and five percent mine.
8When you're strategic AF.
If all else fails, I can always post a thirst trap.
9When you see your ex and immediately go into panic mode.
"HELLO, BEYONCÉ?"
10When you can't decide whether you want to be cuddled or left alone.
Yes, you may hold my hand, but I'm still mad at you.
11When you're low-key petty.
I'm sorry... Sorry that you messed up.
12When you have the ultimate plan for your someday wedding.
Now I just need to find myself a Jim Halpert.
13When all you see is dollar signs.
I got money on my mind.
14When bae knows you're only cranky because you're hungry.
I don't know what you're talking about. I'm fine.
15When your crush deviates from the script.
But what do I do with this paragraph I've already written out in response to what you were supposed to say?
16When you're getting bitten in all the wrong places.
This isn't what I meant when I said I wanted to be pursued.
17When you basically have the willpower of the gods.
This will show him!
18When the relationship is over before it began.
My heart is truly broken.
19When you secretly love to self-sabotage.
Oh hey, you look like you'd be bad for me. Wanna date?
20When you celebrate the small victories.
Um, OMG. [screams internally]
21When he could be the one.
I love him, OK?
