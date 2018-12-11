31 Captions For Confetti Pictures That'll Shine On Your Feed This NYE

Pop the champagne and get your sparkly dress ready, because New Year's Eve is right around the corner. Right now you may be in the thick of planning your NYE party with your squad. From the decorations and music, to choosing the perfect location, there's a lot on your to-do list. But arguably the most important thing is getting everything ready for that final countdown to the new year. And when it's finally here, you'll need some captions for confetti pictures when you want to post on the 'Gram.

Most of your night may be spent dancing to the top hits of the year, mingling with your friends, and enjoying some champagne. When it's almost midnight, you know the game plan is to grab confetti poppers and get ready for the countdown to begin. As soon as the new year is here, you plan on making it rain with sparkles, glitter, and confetti. That's when a sweet midnight kiss picture with your love or a Boomerang of the confetti falling is necessary.

You really only get a couple of quick chances to capture the perfect pic while the confetti’s still flying, so don't spend time stressing about the right captions for your posts. Instead, use any of these 31 sparkly captions, and say hello to your shiny new year.

1. "I plan on being knee-deep in confetti when I meet the new year."

2. "In the new year, I want to throw kindness around like confetti."

3. "My motto: If there's confetti on the floor, you’ve had a productive day."

4. "Today’s forecast: partly cloudy with a chance of champagne and confetti showers."

5. "You know you're living right when you wake up, brush your hair — and confetti falls out!" — Katy Perry

6. "She who leaves a trail of glitter is not ever forgotten."

7. "Here’s to finding confetti at the bottom of your purse a week later.”

8. "I must confetti that I think you’re pretty cute.”

9. "’My NYE dress is too sparkly,’ said no one ever."

10. "I’m going to let this confetti go like I’m Elsa.”

11. "Here’s to hoping every day of the new year is filled with this much confetti.”

12. "Shine bright like a diamond." — Rihanna, "Diamonds"

13. "Life is a party as soon as you realize it is.”

14. "It's the final countdown." — Europe, "The Final Countdown"

15. "There's glitter on the floor after the party." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

16. "Boldly be a pop of color in a black and white world."

17. "I'm easily distracted by anything that sparkles."

18. "Confetti in your hair is so in this year.”

19. "I’ve decided this is my year to sparkle.”

20. "What's poppin', everyone?"

21. "My New Year's wish is to be covered in confetti.”

22. "It just so happens that confetti matches my outfit perfectly.”

23. "*Sparkles.*"

24. "Have you ever thrown a fistful of glitter in the air?" — P!nk, "Glitter In the Air"

25. "Throw some glitter, make it rain." — Kesha, "Blow"

26. "New year, who dis?”

27. "When in doubt, just add more glitter."

28. "Pop goes the new year."

29. "12 new chapters, and every one of them will be filled with glitter.”

30. "Life is art. Live yours in color."

31."Just like confetti, I’ve fallen for you."