February is the season of love. Whether you're crushing hard on your bae or your bestie (Galentine's Day, anyone?), it’s a time to celebrate falling head over heels. This dreamy month in the middle of winter often requires some Valentine’s Day Instagram captions for when you want to hit the share button and spread the love. Maybe you plan on getting dressed up for a date night, or brunching it with your gal pals and ordering plates of super sweet French toast. Either way, these captions won’t be too cheesy.

They’ll perfectly capture the rollercoaster of love that keeps us coming back time and time again. Some may quote your favorite love songs that you play on repeat in the car, or the romantic comedies you watch until you have every single line memorized. Sure, your favorite flicks might get cheesy, but love is a little cheesy at times and occasionally requires a box of tissues.

Sometimes it leaves you laughing so hard in your kitchen, and other times it might inspire you to fall in love with every aspect of your life. Posting something on social media gives you the opportunity to spread that love out into the world — and that's pretty rad, too. Here are 30 captions for Valentine’s Day that’ll give your followers a break from the cheese, while spreading the love. Ready, set, share.

Obradovic/E+/Getty Images

If you're looking for a song lyric:

1. "I love you like XO." — Beyoncé, “XO”

2. "But everything means nothing, if I ain't got you." — Alicia Keys, “If I Ain’t Got You”

3. "It's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson, “Better Together”

4. “I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you’re in the world.” — Elton John, “Your Song”

6. "You’re my, my, my, my lover.” — Taylor Swift, “Lover”

7. "Long live all the magic we made." — Taylor Swift, “Long Live”

8. "Look at the stars. Look how they shine for you." — Coldplay, “Yellow”

9. "I'll be dreamin' of the next time we can go into another serotonin overflow." — John Mayer, “Love on the Weekend”

10. "’Cause you’re amazing, just the way you are.” — Bruno Mars, “Just the Way You Are”

11. "I love you like a love song, baby." — Selena Gomez, “Love You Like A Love Song”

If you're looking for a full quote:

12. "He was Christmas morning, crimson fireworks, and birthday wishes." — Raquel Franco

13. "Life's a journey, to find the people weird like you." — Atticus

14. "What is done in love, is done well." — Vincent van Gogh

15. "That's who you really like. The people you can think out loud in front of." — John Green

16. "The real lover is the man that can thrill you by kissing your forehead." — Marilyn Monroe

17. "Where there is love, there is life." — Mahatma Gandhi

18. "If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love." — Maya Angelou

Shutterstock

If you're just looking for something sweet and simple:

19. "My forever and always."

20. "You suck less than most people."

21. "You float my boat."

22. "Love you more."

23. "Orange you glad you found me?”

24. "You make me so happy."

If you're looking for a pun:

25. "Olive you."

26. "Every pizza me loves every pizza you."

27. "I soda think you're cute."

28. "A love like no otter."

29. "Aloe you vera much."

30."Bee mine."