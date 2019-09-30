30 Pumpkin Picking Captions For Finding The Cutest One In The Patch

Now that October is officially here, 'tis the season of the pumpkin. Fall is all about Pumpkin Spice Lattes, jack-o'-lanterns, orange string lights, and pumpkin pie. Needless to say, you and your besties need to hop on the pumpkin bandwagon and plan a trip to the local pumpkin patch ASAP. While you're walking around, you'll want to snap a few group selfies of everyone looking awesome in their fall best. That's when pumpkin picking captions will come in handy.

I understand how difficult it is deciding on a pumpkin. You might be looking to carve it, so you'll want something big enough to display whatever design you have in mind. You may want something cute and tiny for your desk at work, or a white pumpkin that'll make an Instagram-worthy centerpiece.

Since you already have your hands full choosing the perfect pumpkin in the patch, I hand-picked these 30 pumpkin captions for you to pair with all your pics. No work is needed, except to stretch out your selfie arm to make sure everyone and their gourd is in frame. Give your followers pumpkin to talk about and have the best fall ever.

1. "Talk about squash goals right here."

2. "I choose you pumpkin-chu."

3. "Orange you glad we're pumpkin picking today?"

4. "Do you think these pumpkins know how many PSLs I consume in one week?"

5. "This is the hardest decision of my life. Can I take every pumpkin home?"

6. "You are the pumpkin of my pie."

Shutterstock

7. "I found the most well-rounded pumpkin in the patch."

8. "Carving out some fun with my best witches."

9. "Ask not what your pumpkin can do for you, ask what you are going to do with your pumpkin."

10. "Getting lost in a pumpkin patch is something I never thought would happen to me, and yet, here I am."

11. "If lost, take a left at the pumpkin and head straight towards the pumpkins. I hope that helps."

12. "I've got plans for pumpkin spice and everything nice."

13. "Current Mood: blessed and pumpkin-obsessed."

14. "Felt cute, might carve pumpkins later."

15. "Pumpkin spice up your life."

16. "I carved out some time to hang with my best friends."

17. "Get in loser, we're going pumpkin picking."

Shutterstock

18. "I'm a haunt mess having to decide on pumpkins over here."

19. "I'm having a haunt girl fall with my pumpkins."

20. "Oh my gourd, look at all the pumpkins."

21. "I have a hard time deciding on where to go for lunch, so you can just imagine how I feel about pumpkin picking."

22. "Alright pumpkins, who's ready to get lit?"

23. "I heard a pumpkin a day keeps the witches away."

24. "Feeling like the cutest pumpkin in the patch."

25. "'Tis the season to be basic AF in a pumpkin patch and not care at all."

26. "I've got pumpkin vibes."

27. "Feeling gourdgeous in the pumpkin patch."

28. "Pumpkins today, pie tomorrow."

29. "Pumpkin spice is the stuff of life."

30. "Having a pumpkin party. You're all invited."