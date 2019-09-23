25 Cute Fall Road Trip Captions, Because Pumpkin Patches Await

Sure, summer may be known for spontaneous weekend escapes to the shore, but if you ask me, fall is when I want to do most of my traveling. There's something about the season that makes me feel more adventurous and down for any fun that comes my way. For any last-minute trip, you can pack up your oversized flannels and sweaters, and hit the road with your besties. You may not have a solid plan in mind, but you can have some cute fall road trip captions prepped to pair with whatever pictures you take along the way.

Ever since I moved to LA, road trips have quickly become my getaway of choice. I love getting my friends together and driving someplace new. From the fall foliage, to the pumpkin patches, to the cute farmers markets we pass during our adventures, the Instagram possibilities are endless. Take it from me: All you need to do is pack the car with the essentials, have a great fall playlist ready to stream, and hit the road.

You never know when you'll want to stop at a roadside diner for a delicious slice of pumpkin pie or a beautiful apple orchard. When you're too busy having fun, use any of these 25 cute fall road trip captions to post your pictures right away without any delay.

1. "Oversized sweaters, flannels, and snacks."

2. "The fall foliage is calling, so it's time to hit the road."

3. "Only stopping for gas and diner pie."

4. "Sure, it's not about the destination; it's about the journey... but just look at this destination."

5. "Fall sunsets on the highway are my favorite."

6. "I don’t care how long it takes me, just as long as I’m going somewhere beautiful."

7. "Just taking the scenic route with the best."

8. "Fallin' hard for road trips and spending time with my friends."

9. "I've fallen in love with the road."

10. "The world is too big to stay in one place every season."

11. "We're almost there, but nowhere near it. All that matters is that we're going." — Gilmore Girls

12. "Leaves are falling. The highway is calling."

13. "Road trips are the pumpkin spice to my fall."

14. "I'm spicing things up by hitting the road."

15. "Hay there, highway. Where to next?"

16. "Before we get too far, I need my Pumpkin Spice Latte."

17. "The whole car is channeling the flannel."

18. "Hate to be corny, but I love going on road trips to the farm."

19. "Having an unbe-leaf-able time on the road."

20. "Fall is the perfect time of year to drive around with the windows down."

21. "Heard there was a pile of leaves that no one had jumped in yet, so I'm driving to it."

22. "All I need is a few days driving through the mountains."

23. "I just had a feeling it was time for another adventure."

24. "Just had to see what all this fall foliage fuss was about."

25. "No road is too long with good company." — Turkish Proverb