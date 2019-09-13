30 Instagram Captions For Fall Semester When You're Schoolin' College Life

Transitioning from summer to back-to-school mode can be difficult at first, but you're finally settling into fall semester. You've got your class schedule memorized, and have adjusted to campus life once again. Fall is a great chance to push the refresh button, and you may even treat yourself to new back-to-school clothes. (Don't even get me started on the amazing crisp weather and school spirit that comes with football season.) With all the anticipation of a great year ahead, you need Instagram captions for fall semester.

Once you've established that perfect balance of school life, extracurricular activities, and plans with your crew, that's when the fun really begins. When you're not studying in the library with your besties, you can stop by your fave coffee shop for a latte. On weekends, you get to explore your college town or city, or have lazy days sleeping in and catching up on your fave shows with your roomie.

Show off your school pride by wearing your school colors while walking around campus. Along the way, snap as many pics as you've got room for on your phone, because you'll want to share those memories on social media. That way, your friends and family back home can know exactly what you're up to.

Since you have essays to write and lectures to attend, I've put together this list of 30 fall semester captions for you. You're already working hard, so let me help make this semester a breeze with as much Insta caption ease as possible.

Shutterstock

1. "I love being back in school a latte."

2. "Early classes make it hard for me to leaf my bed."

3. "Falling hard for this school year."

4. "I've got spirit. Yes, I do. I've got spirit. How 'bout you?"

5. "I wish an apple a day kept the homework away."

6. "Creepin' it real on campus."

7. "Hocus pocus, I need coffee to focus."

8. "Is it just me, or does the campus look prettier in the fall?"

9. "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." — Harry Potter

10. "Oh my gourd, I love going back to school."

11. "And they lived apple-y ever after on campus."

12. "Having an unbe-leaf-able semester."

13. "Hey library, it's been a while."

14. "Coziest spot on campus: found."

15. "And so the new semester begins."

Shutterstock

16. "I'd like to thank this Pumpkin Spice Latte for getting me through lecture."

17. "Staying cozy in the dorms."

18. "Someone give me a gold star, because I deserve all the praise for getting out of bed on a cold fall day."

19. "Decided to channel the flannel."

20. "Fall semester syllabus: Drink PSLs, nail every class, and embrace the school spirit."

21. "This may sound corny, but I love going to school."

22. "Hanging with my best witches."

23. "You are never too old to play in the leaves."

24. "The only thing getting lit this weekend are my fall-scented candles."

25. "I'm schoolin' college life."

26. "I'm falling in love with school more and more each day."

27. "But I think I love fall semester most of all."

28. "If you've got it, haunt it."

29. "School sweater weather is the best weather."

30. "Campus looks boo-tiful this time of year."