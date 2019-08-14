28 Captions For Freshman Move-In Day, Because You've Got That College Glow

Ah, freshman move-in day. It's the day you've been looking forward to since you decided on a school. You've spent the last couple of months packing up your things at home and preparing for the big move. You've gathered up pictures and mementos from home, and selected your favorite pieces out of your closet. As you take pics unloading your U-Haul, you'll definitely need captions for freshman move-in day so you can forever remember that college freshman glow.

Even if you're in sweatpants and your hair is in a topknot, these pictures will live on with you for the rest of your life. You'll never forget the exciting feeling of unpacking your boxes and getting settled into your dorm room for the very first time. You won't forget meeting and bonding with your roommates for the first time, and you definitely won't forget the teary hugs and kisses you give your parents before they drive away.

Freshman move-in day can be hectic, thrilling, nerve-wracking, and exciting all at once. So much is happening, but don't forget to take a breath and really soak it all up. This new chapter of your life is bound to be the most exciting yet.

1. "Move-in OOTD."

2. "But first, college."

3. "We're bringing freshie back. Those upperclassmen don't know how to act."

4. "I'm a freshman all over again."

5. "Current mood: college life."

6. "That 'brand new college freshman' glow, though."

7. "Thus begins the next chapter of my life."

8. "Totally brought way more stuff than I needed, but you only go to college for the first time once, right?."

9. "This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change." — Taylor Swift

10. "Does this U-Haul make my mattress topper look big?"

11. "No one will judge me for bringing all of my stuffed animals, right?"

12. "I don't know why I brought so many clothes. We all know I'm going to go 'first day of college' celebratory shopping anyway."

13. "I put the 'fresh' in freshman."

14. "Messy bun and getting stuff done."

15. "Feelin' like the new kid on the block."

16. "BRB, figuring out three fun facts about myself."

17. "Move aside. Proud freshman coming through."

18. "Mentally preparing to do icebreakers for the next week."

19. "Turning the page to a new chapter in my life."

20. "Bring on the books and best four years."

21. "And just like that, your girl is headed for the big leagues."

22. "I swear I was in kindergarten like five minutes ago."

23. "Starting my college career in 3, 2, 1."

24. "Grateful for where I'm at, excited for where I'm going."

25. "Let's hope this is my last time ever being a freshman again."

26. "I know my parents are supposed to cry, but who knew I was going to be so emotional?!"

27. "Does this filter make me look like a happy freshman?"

28. "As long as no one tells me there's a pool when there isn't, I think I'll be okay."