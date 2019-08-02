28 Captions For First Day Of College Pics & Falling In Love With Your New Campus

Right now, your room at home may look a little messy. There might be piles of clothes, well, everywhere, and bins of school supplies sitting on your bed. That's because you're in the process of packing for your first year of college, and preparing for another exciting chapter of your life. You're moving to a new city, where you're going to be studying science, art, or business, or a campus that has a bustling quad and 24-hour gym. How are you feeling? I remember being excited, nervous, and so ready to post my new home on Instagram, all at the same time. That's why I'm here to give you some captions for first day of college pics and falling in love with what's to come.

Because, packing is only the beginning of the adventure that's ahead of you. In the upcoming years, you're likely going to make new friends, ace the classes in your major, and eat some interesting food from the dining hall. You might decide to study abroad, join a sorority, or take on a role at the local radio station. Sometimes you may feel overwhelmed and so stressed out with the items on your to-do list, like 10-page essays and group projects, and call your mom for a much-needed pep talk. Other times, you'll look at the neon sign in your dorm room that reads, "You got this," in hot pink, and feel ready to take on anything.

It'll all be part of your college experience, and something you look back on fondly after graduation. (I pinky promise.) Just do yourself a favor and document every moment you have. Take pictures with your roommates and the people you meet on the quad, and write down the inside jokes from the weekend that you don't want to forget. Put them in an album, or onto your Instagram profile with a peachy filter, so that you can look back on your first memories from college.

These 28 captions for first day of college pics will be perfect for those posts, if I do say so myself. Grab a bunch that you like and then finish getting ready for your freshmen year, OK?

1. "But first, college."

2. "That 'first day of college' glow, though."

3. "Coffee, class, and new college friends."

4. "Homework doesn't really go with my outfit."

5. "And so, the semester begins."

6. "Be the girl who just went for it."

7. "Messy bun and getting stuff done."

8. "BRB, figuring out three fun facts about myself."

9. "This chapter of life feels really good so far."

10. "Starting my college career in 3, 2, 1."

11. "I'm the new kid on the block."

12. "Hi, excuse me! Where's the science building?"

13. "Going with the idea that nothing can stop me."

14. "Bring on the books and best four years."

15. "I swear I was in kindergarten like five minutes ago."

16. "Happy first day of college! May your coffee be strong and your eyeliner be even."

17. "Grateful for where I'm at, excited for where I'm going."

18. "Just glowing with the flow."

19. "Doing this sweet thing called college."

20. "Just wing it. Life, eyeliner, the first day of college, everything."

21. "If there's one thing I'm willing to bet on, it's myself." — Beyoncé

22. "Not all those who wander around the quad are lost on their way to class." — A take on J.R.R. Tolkien's quote

23. "I've got sunshine, my backpack, and good feelings."

24. "It's all fun and games until they give you the syllabus."

25. "I think I have a crush on college life."

26. "My freshman year is here."

27. "Make yourself proud."

28. "Oh, hello first day of college. Let's do this."

Did you find a bunch of captions that you like? Sweet! Then, the only other thing you need before you head off to your new campus is some advice for your freshmen year. If I could go back in time and space, I'd tell my younger self to make genuine friends and sign up for the early classes because they're not that bad. You'll figure that out for yourself, though — I'm sure — and fall in love with every part of college life.