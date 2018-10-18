Other than dressing up on Oct. 31, the beloved Halloween tradition that has been around since day one is pumpkin carving. You and your entire squad probably have plans to hit up a pumpkin patch and pick out the cutest ones. Then, you'll continue the fun by bringing your pumpkins home and turning them into spooky jack-o-lanterns. While you're carving, be the best host you can be by serving up Pumpkin Spice Lattes and chocolatey treats. (Your girlfriends will thank you.) With all of the fun there is to be had, you'll need some pumpkin carving puns for when you want to post pics to Instagram.

The most difficult part about pumpkin carving is choosing the perfect design. You could go for something scary, a cute nod to a popular meme from this year, or opt for a traditional jack-o-lantern face. If you really want to give your social media followers pumpkin' to talk about, scope out a few elaborate stencils on Pinterest.

If you're great with a paintbrush, plan on painting a colorful gourd, and then bedazzle it. No matter what you decide to do, you and your besties have to pose for a group pic with all of your finished masterpieces. Since you'll be too busy carving your pumpkin and sipping your PSL, I've assembled this list of 30 puns for you to pick your caption from.

1. "Cut it out!" — Full House

2. "Go big or gourd home." — Unknown

3. "Got to the seedy part of the pumpkin." — Unknown

4. "Just carving out some fun with my besties." — Unknown

5. "Dear gourd." — Unknown

6. "Happy Hollow-ween, witches." — Unknown

7. "Let's be honest: This pumpkin really succ-seeded my expectations." — Unknown

8. #SquashGoals." — Unknown

9. "Oh my gourd, things are getting lit." — Unknown

10. "My pumpkin's really jacked." — Unknown

11. "Life is gourd when you're spending time with your best ghoulfriends." — Unknown

12. "Let's give 'em pumpkin' to talk about." — Unknown

13. "My pumpkin and I are ready to get lit." — Unknown

14. "My pumpkin is totally gourdgeous." — Unknown

15. "This pumpkin's gonna be such a cutie pie." — Unknown

16. "I only have pies for this pumpkin." — Unknown

17. "My pumpkin is smiling on the outside, but hollow on the inside." — Unknown

18. "My pumpkin's looking sharp." — Unknown

19. "Let's get to the point: I can't wait to carve this pumpkin." — Unknown

20. "Hello, pumpkin." — Unknown

21. "Orange you glad it's Halloween?" — Unknown

22. "Cutest pup-kin in the patch." — Unknown

23. "What's the scoop?" — Unknown

24. "I've got the inside scoop on this pumpkin." — Unknown

25. "This pumpkin's got a lot of guts." — Unknown

26. "Here's the scoop: I'm having a really gourd time carving pumpkins." — Unknown

27. "Time to get glowing." — Unknown

28. "I love my jack-o-lantern a whole watt." — Unknown

29. "I'm de-lighted to show you my pumpkin." — Unkown

30. "Hey pumpkin, you are the light of my life." — Unknown