30 Pumpkin Carving Puns For Insta Pics That Are *Lit*
Other than dressing up on Oct. 31, the beloved Halloween tradition that has been around since day one is pumpkin carving. You and your entire squad probably have plans to hit up a pumpkin patch and pick out the cutest ones. Then, you'll continue the fun by bringing your pumpkins home and turning them into spooky jack-o-lanterns. While you're carving, be the best host you can be by serving up Pumpkin Spice Lattes and chocolatey treats. (Your girlfriends will thank you.) With all of the fun there is to be had, you'll need some pumpkin carving puns for when you want to post pics to Instagram.
The most difficult part about pumpkin carving is choosing the perfect design. You could go for something scary, a cute nod to a popular meme from this year, or opt for a traditional jack-o-lantern face. If you really want to give your social media followers pumpkin' to talk about, scope out a few elaborate stencils on Pinterest.
If you're great with a paintbrush, plan on painting a colorful gourd, and then bedazzle it. No matter what you decide to do, you and your besties have to pose for a group pic with all of your finished masterpieces. Since you'll be too busy carving your pumpkin and sipping your PSL, I've assembled this list of 30 puns for you to pick your caption from.
1. "Cut it out!" — Full House
2. "Go big or gourd home." — Unknown
3. "Got to the seedy part of the pumpkin." — Unknown
4. "Just carving out some fun with my besties." — Unknown
5. "Dear gourd." — Unknown
6. "Happy Hollow-ween, witches." — Unknown
7. "Let's be honest: This pumpkin really succ-seeded my expectations." — Unknown
8. #SquashGoals." — Unknown
9. "Oh my gourd, things are getting lit." — Unknown
10. "My pumpkin's really jacked." — Unknown
11. "Life is gourd when you're spending time with your best ghoulfriends." — Unknown
12. "Let's give 'em pumpkin' to talk about." — Unknown
13. "My pumpkin and I are ready to get lit." — Unknown
14. "My pumpkin is totally gourdgeous." — Unknown
15. "This pumpkin's gonna be such a cutie pie." — Unknown
16. "I only have pies for this pumpkin." — Unknown
17. "My pumpkin is smiling on the outside, but hollow on the inside." — Unknown
18. "My pumpkin's looking sharp." — Unknown
19. "Let's get to the point: I can't wait to carve this pumpkin." — Unknown
20. "Hello, pumpkin." — Unknown
21. "Orange you glad it's Halloween?" — Unknown
22. "Cutest pup-kin in the patch." — Unknown
23. "What's the scoop?" — Unknown
24. "I've got the inside scoop on this pumpkin." — Unknown
25. "This pumpkin's got a lot of guts." — Unknown
26. "Here's the scoop: I'm having a really gourd time carving pumpkins." — Unknown
27. "Time to get glowing." — Unknown
28. "I love my jack-o-lantern a whole watt." — Unknown
29. "I'm de-lighted to show you my pumpkin." — Unkown
30. "Hey pumpkin, you are the light of my life." — Unknown