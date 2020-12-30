Trading your party dress for a pajama set is the move this New Year's Eve. Your friends may have already mentioned their plans to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021, pull out some board games, and chill with their roommates, and you should follow their lead. Whether you toss on a reindeer onesie or a tie-dye sweatsuit, choose a snuggly night at home and these New Year's Eve loungewear captions over anything else.

It's not only the comfiest way to ring in 2021, it's also the safest. In their New Year's Eve guidelines which were updated on Dec. 28, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that staying home and only gathering with the people you live with is the safest way to celebrate the holiday. The CDC recommends hosting a virtual party or tuning into the firework shows via a livestream instead of going over a friend's house or attending a larger event. Doing so will help keep you and others safe by reducing the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.

Not to mention, staying home means you can wear a crewneck you love to nap in or a pair of slippers you were just gifted. You can play Animal Crossing: New Horizons while watching the ball drop, or go on a virtual New Year's Eve date with your partner where you taste-test champagne or do karaoke with a 2000s theme. Document and post everything you do wearing your cozy look for the end of the year along with these captions for New Year's Eve loungewear, and show the world how you're kicking off 2021 at home.

EmirMemedovski/E+/Getty Images

1. "Champagne, loungewear, and board games."

2. "If you need me this New Year's Eve, I'll be chilling right here in my loungewear."

3. "Would you look at the time, it's cardigan o'clock."

4. "Ringing in 2021 with pjs and prosecco."

5. "Taking New Year's Eve one comfy outfit at a time."

6. "Don't text. Doing cozy girl sh*t."

7. "Having a ball in my living room. How about you?"

8. "Let's stick to this loungewear trend in 2021, OK?"

9. "My happy place is anywhere I can wear pjs and drink wine."

10. "Starting the new year in cozy style."

11. "All you need are pjs and a disco ball."

12. "On New Year's Eve, we wear comfy clothes."

13. "Bra off, hair up, New Year's Eve mode on."

14. "I've learned to be excited about the little things, like socks and scrunchies."

15. "Let the comfiest evening of them all begin."

16. "Homemade pizza? Check. Pajamas? Check."

17. "Didn't drop the ball this New Year's Eve and bought a cute pair of pajamas."

18. "We're snuggling until it's 2021."

19. "Staying in is the new going out."

20. "I would highly recommend playing in confetti while wearing a cozy crewneck."

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

21. "I have everything cozy that I need right here."

22. "I could seriously lounge 24/7."

23. "Logging off so I can go lounge."

24. "My plans for tonight: naps, Netflix, and 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'."

25. "Home is where my couch is."

26. "Having a photoshoot in my pjs, because why not?"

27. "Here's to a new year and more chill nights."

28. "Took a nap and woke up in 2021."

29. "I've really perfected my messy bun and pajama collection this year."

30. "This champagne pairs nicely with sweatpants."