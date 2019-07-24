Although living in the #Instagram #era may come with some downsides (I 100% choose my outfit based on whether my photo will be getting taken), having the power of the Internet behind you can sometimes be a saving grace. Whether your photo album is full of screenshots and people's Tinder bios or you and your pals love to tag each other in funny posts, these 30 memes about dating are the perfect thing to throw in your group chat.

Although dating can be very exciting, there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes. Cue: me scanning my old linguists textbook to unpack the difference between "yea" and "yeah." Whether you try on 90 outfits before a date or you're always thinking about what a text "really meant," laughing with your friends about dating drama can be the perfect way to break any romance-related tension. Your friends love you and are totally there for you through all your relationship journeys. Although having a romantic partner can be a lovely source of support in your life, sometimes there's nothing like gabbing with a group of your besties.

Here are 30 memes about dating that will literally make you @ yourself.

1. Say My Name Let's see, there's Back Tat, Wallet Guy, Band Boy, Married Guy, Personals lady, Football guy, Non-Binary Lumberjack... I could go on.

2. You're* I literally own this.

3. I'm Fun! I'm down to have a "good time," if "good time" means a serious monogamous relationship where we talk about our professional goals and don't see other people.

4. Pay Up! TBH, I like to pay on first dates, but I respect this.

5. Crazy In Love I'd prefer if you'd rap Offset's parts in Cardi's songs. But, you know, similar.

6. Me-Time I'm taking advantage of my old roommate's HBO account.

7. Let's Talk I expect my own card on Mother's Day from all the man babies I've helped raise.

8. Beep, Beep Honestly, first dates are hard for everyone. Good for you for putting yourself out there!

9. ...Sorry This is literally me with re-downloading Tinder when I'm at my parent's house to "relax" and "nurture myself."

10. Listen, Lady I am qualified to give advice, even when I'm a party-of-one.

11. Trash Fire There was a moment in my last relationship where I was sitting outside of a smelly venue, carrying someone else's amp by myself thinking, 'I have literally done this so many times, and yet, I never learn.'

12. #Extrafilter Filter my pics, filter my first date topics.

13. I Love Me If you haven't listened to Hailee Steinfeld's "Love Myself," here's your reminder.

14. Which One? Wait, is this the person that Addy used to date, who you asked out at the pizza place? or the guy from the party you met who works at Apple, but doesn't have a cellphone and gave you his email?

15. I Do I'll see myself out.

16. Ring Ring I really do tell my parents about my friends' love lives. They live for the tea.

17. Daydreamer Me thinking about how many dates we'll need to go on before we're Insta-official.

18. Red Flag I have still not seen A Star Is Born, but every time I date another musician, my dad tells me to watch it, then proceeds to motion like he's getting hit in the face and screams, "Red flag! Red flag!"

19. Go Girl It's hard for some people!

20. Groundhog's Day I will say, the last time I dated someone who "wasn't looking for a relationship," they literally told me that intimacy doesn't mean anything to them, and I was like, "Well this was fun, good luck in all you do." Better than dating them for four months and then wondering why they didn't come to my birthday party. So, there's growth there.

21. Last Straw Banning plastic straws and second chances!

22. Mixed Message Whenever someone calls me "dude" over text, I'm like, I'm done here.

23. New Message My move is deleting people's numbers and telling myself it's over, then literally restraining myself from texting back the second they text me.

24. Greetings Me pretending my friend didn't already show me everything this person has put on the internet, including their Ice Bucket Challenge video from 2013.

25. Please, Go on Me pretending *I* haven't seen everything this person has put on the internet. Again, including their Ice Bucket Challenge video.

26. Me-Time I mean, honestly? Send this.

27. Ummm "Um, so I texted them and I think we're going to do something next week."

28. Thank U, Next Honestly, I'm not into Jeffree, but this was, in fact, incredibly #relatable.

29. WYD Imagining you're living in an episode of Sex and The City makes even a late night booty call that you know is not going to be worth putting pants on feel a little more glam.