Looking back, high school was a pretty rad time. You had your best friends together in one place and when you weren't in class, you were laughing in the halls or going on after-school adventures. Not to mention the Friday night football games and end-of-the-year school dances were major highlights. It was a time you remember fondly, so make sure you have some good Instagram captions for throwback high school pics ready to go the next time you want to post something.

You never know when you may scroll past an old pic in your camera roll or an IG memory you totally forgot about. When you see something cute that needs to be shared, you don't want something like writer's block stopping you. You're done with all the tests and homework, so let these 30 throwback high school captions do the work for you. All you need to do is find the right quote to pair with your chosen snap.

For example, go with something sweet if you've got a photo-dump planned with the best selfies of you and your high school BFF together. Or, pick a punny caption for one of those so embarrassing that it's LOL-worthy now fashion pics. Just like a pop quiz, you never know when the memories will hit, so now, you're prepared with tons of high school Instagram captions to use.

gradyreese/E+/Getty Images

1. "Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat." — High School Musical 3: Senior Year

2. "Just trying to avoid the present by living in the past."

3. "If I could find this outfit, I would wear it."

4. "Hey scientists, where are we at with those time machines?"

5. "I miss those Friday night lights."

6. "I'm so glad I took this picture, so it could last this long."

7. "NGL, this is a good lewk."

8. "I miss high school, minus that whole school part."

9. "Who wants to just drive around town, listening to mix CDs?"

10. "This is life before you know who you're gonna be." — Taylor Swift, "Fifteen"

11. "We really were there for a good time, not a long time."

12. "Mentally, I'm here."

13. "We may have graduated, but these memories last forever."

14. "Always been a class act."

15. "It's scary how much school spirit I had."

ferrantraite/E+/Getty Images

16. "I never thought I'd say this, but I miss high school."

17. "Felt cute. Might stay on this trip down memory lane a little bit longer."

18. "Alexa, play 'Yeah!' by Usher."

19. "Good times, even better outfits."

20. "Let's do it again... just kidding."

21. "We really do put the 'forever' in best friends forever."

22. "This is our town, where our roots have grown so deep." — We The Kings, "This Is Our Town"

23. "Remember when all we wanted to do was grow up? What were we thinking?"

24. "We really did have the best table at lunch, didn't we?"

25. "Never forget the power of a fire first day of school outfit."

26. "If I could tell my younger self one thing, it would be to take more photos."

27. "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them." — The Office

28. "Who else misses back-to-school shopping at Target?"

29. "Passing notes in class > Texting"

30. "Can you guess what my MySpace profile song was?"