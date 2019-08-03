28 Throwback Captions For Back-To-School Pics, Because You're Feeling Nostalgic

With back-to-school season right around the corner, this time of year always makes you want to take a stroll down Memory Lane. Whether you're heading into a new semester or not, you can't help but to feel major nostalgia. Fall may be all about new beginnings, but it also brings in some of the best memories from your days at school. Looking back on grade school, you may come across awesome snaps that are perfect for #TBT posts on your Instagram. Though, an old picture still needs a new caption, which is why you'll need some throwback captions for back-to-school pics.

Growing up, you may have looked forward to reuniting with your besties and rocking a new outfit for the first day of school. Your family may have had a tradition of taking pictures of you on that first day to show how much you've grown. However, for you, it was a chance to model your new back-to-school style. A few years ago, I found a few of my own throwbacks in old scrapbooks and boxes, and now, I've just been waiting for the right moment to share them. Fall is the perfect time.

For any memory-filled throwback you want to post, you'll want to have a sweet caption to pair with it. It may be an old pic, but use any of these 28 fresh quotes to make it stand out like a brand new outfit on your first day of school.

1. "Little moments, big memories."

2. "I wish I could turn back time to have this outfit again."

3. "There's nothing better than snapping a quality OOTD pic on the first day of school."

4. "How could I have forgotten this?"

5. "Remembering those school days."

6. "I miss school, minus the whole school part."

7. "We were there for a good time, not a long time."

8. "Quality TBT right here."

9. "Let's do it again... just kidding."

10. "Remember when we were kids and we wanted to grow up? What were we thinking?"

11. "Never forget the power of a fire outfit on the first day of school."

12. "Who else had a Lisa Frank binder?"

13. "You want to Venmo me lunch money?"

14. "Life was easier when Mom made me lunch."

15. "Does anyone wanna trade me their Gushers for this #TBT?"

16. "Let's bring back first day outfits and Dunk-a-roos, please."

17. "I'll take a one-way ticket back to the '90s."

18. "If we listen to each other's hearts, we'll find we're never too far apart." — Powerline, "Eye to Eye"

19. "Just waiting for that *NSYNC reunion."

20. "I deserve a whole sheet of gold stars for this throwback."

21. "My back-to-school motto was always 'work hard, nap harder.'"

22. "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?" — Dr. Seuss

23. "I still can't believe this happened!"

24. "So glad I got this picture, or else did school even happen?"

25. "Avoiding the future a bit by remembering the past."

26. "Isn’t it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back, everything is different." — C.S. Lewis

27. "Cute school supplies almost make going back to school worth it."

28. "You never get a second chance to make a great first impression, and I nailed it every time."