30 Clever Captions For Throwbacks When The Nostalgia Is All Too Real

The nostalgia is all too real, and you love looking back on the good old days. That's why Thursday is the perfect time to open up Instagram and see all the throwback pics. It's like a trip down memory lane, filled with a lot of cute AF content, golden memories, and laughs. When you're about to post your very own #TBT, you need some clever captions for throwbacks ready to go that are sure to make your followers smile.

The picture alone is cute and funny enough, but just the right words will really set your throwback up for Insta success. Go through your camera roll and old picture albums to find the hidden gems like first-day-of-school pics, family vacays, and disposable camera mishaps. Once you find the right snap to share on a Throwback Thursday, Flashback Friday, or even Windback Wednesday, you’ll be ready to post with this list of throwback captions. Going through these, you’ll find tons of throwback quotes that’ll pair perfectly with those photos of you and your siblings playing dress up as kids. Just don't forget to add a hashtag like #tbt after your throwback caption, and get ready for those likes to start rolling in.

"She's a throwback." "Who else had one of those pens with five colors, and tried to push all the buttons at once?" "I love those random memories that make me smile no matter what is going on in my life right now." "Take me away to better days." — Natasha Bedingfield, “Pocketful of Sunshine” "The best memories come from bad ideas." "I'll take a one way ticket back to the 90's please." "Sicker than your average." — The Notorious B.I.G., "Hypnotize" "These are the days we try to recreate.” "Too rad to be sad." "There's something about childhood friends that you just can't replace." — Lisa Whelchel "Dang, I forgot to feed my Tamagotchi." "Dear Past, thank you for all the lessons. Dear Future, I am ready." "I had the best day with you." — Taylor Swift, "The Best Day" "If we listen to each other's hearts, we'll find we're never too far apart." — Powerline, "Eye to Eye" "When I was younger, if you could run up the slide, you had skill." "Never. Ever. Ever. Get rid of the desire to climb a tree or run through the sprinklers." "Remember when we were kids and we wanted to grow up? What were we thinking?" "Isn't it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different?" — C.S. Lewis "I am my own ghost, haunting the memories I love the most." "Never forget who you are." — The Lion King “So glad we got pictures or else it didn't happen.” “Let’s bring this and Dunk-A-Roos back.” “This is the definition of an ‘oldie but a goodie.’” “So, have we invented time machines yet or what?” “I need this outfit back.” “On this day, an inside joke was born.” “I may not know how to throw it back on the dance floor, but I can throw it back on the ‘Gram.” “Would you believe me if I said this happened yesterday?” “We did it for the ‘Gram before the ‘Gram was even a thing.” “Time really does fly when you’re having fun.”