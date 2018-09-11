Aside from pumpkin patches and all of that "hocus pocus," it's high school reunion season! Yes, seeing your old friends and classmates can be quite spooky, and you've been mentally preparing yourself for months. There are a lot of mixed emotions in the air about seeing everyone for the first time in legit years, and this event won't be as casual as a football game. You'll have to make conversation and pretend not to cringe when people ask you what you're up to now. *Cue the internal screams.* So, I've gathered up a bunch of honest Instagram captions for high school reunion pics that put those feeling into words. Too bad you can't use them, huh?

A few months ago, you and your besties from home received the invitations in the mail. You were asked to save the date for a night of catching up and hanging at a local spot, and instantly started sifting through your closet, looking for something to wear. After all, an event like this means you need to look on point, so you planned a shopping trip and rushed around the mall. The universe was on your side, and you found a dress that'll definitely impress your former crush from English class. (Is this the night you finally fall in love?) With a cute pair of shoes and eyeliner that is perfectly winged like the rest of your life, you'll be good to go.

When you first walk in, you'll be nervous and a bit excited. Throw on a smile, dodge as many life questions as possible, and then post a picture to social media with your crew from your reunion. Full disclosure: An honest caption might ruffles some feathers. Proceed with caution, if you choose to use one. Sarcasm and high school never mixed.

1. "You can't sit with us." — Mean Girls

2. "Your loss, babe." — Unknown

3. "I came, I saw, I made it awkward." — Unknown

4. "Drink some coffee and pretend you know what you're doing." — Unknown

5. "When you thought everything would be easy peasy lemon squeezy, but it's actually difficult difficult lemon difficult." — Unknown

6. "Hey there, hot tea." — Unknown

7. "Nobody really likes us expect for us." — "6 God" by Drake

8. "Food before dudes." — Unknown

9. "I haven't posted a selfie in a while, but I'm still very cute, just to keep you updated." — Unknown

10. "'Do you have a plan?' 'I don't even have a pla.'" — Monica and Phoebe, Friends

11. "Life status: Currently holding it all together with one bobby pin." — Unknown

12. "True friends are with you throughout all your eyebrow phases. Through the thick and the thin." — Unknown

13. "This is like living in a Throwback Thursday." — Marisa Casciano

14. "Stressed, well-dressed, and coffee obsessed." — Unknown

15. "In my defense, I was left unsupervised." — Unknown

16. "Plot twist." — Unknown

17. "It's a beautiful day to not ask me what I'm doing with my life." — Unknown

18. "Been trading our snacks since day one." — Unknown

19. "Friends buy you lunch. Best friends eat your lunch." — Unknown

20. "We're all in this together." — High School Musical

21. "Can we just not adult today?" — Unknown

22. "I'm not bossy, I'm the boss." — Unknown

23. "I drink the coffee then do the things." — Unknown

24. "'So good to run into you. Let's get together soon!' Narrator: It wasn't. They didn't." — Unknown

25. "We'll still be the old ladies causing trouble in the nursing home." — Unknown

26. "Some labels are best left in the closet." — Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City