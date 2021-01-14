There are so many things your fur baby may love about the winter, from extra snuggles on the couch to snowy playtime in the backyard. But, instead of telling the world about your pup's affinity for their stylish puffer jackets and cuddle time in front of the fireplace, why don't you let them share their true feelings? Their expressions are truly everything when paired with the funniest and cutest dog point-of-view captions for the winter.

They might let out the cutest bark or give the sweetest tail wag when they hear a caption they love, or even tap your phone with their paw when they want you to hit the "share" button. Of course, they may also get a bit excited when hearing the words "outside" or "treat," so be sure to read off the captions with caution. Unlike your pooch, you may not want to throw on a vest and zoom around the backyard in the cold. But, once you see those adorable puppy dog eyes, you're certainly down to post a photo or two on Instagram of when you did just that.

You may even have an IG account for your dog, where you post pictures with captions expressing their point-of-view. In the summer, those captions may have read, "Life is ruff, but at least I have this shady spot by the pool," or, "Take a minute to paws and relax." In the winter, your dog point-of-view captions can be all about the snuggles, snow, and seriously chill times you're having together. Here are a few to run by your winter-loving pup.

Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+/Getty Images

1. "You know what's ruff? When the cat steals my spot on the couch."

2. "It's im-paw-sible to count all the snowflakes outside. I've tried."

3. "Felt cute in my new winter jacket. Won't delete later."

4. "Shoutout to my personal shopper for this cute pair of winter booties. Link in bio!"

5. "Today, I played in snow much snow. Snow much."

6. "I thought this snowy stick was a bone. And I'm not mad, just disappointed."

7. "It would be really golden of you if you retrieved my ball that I hid in the snow."

8. "Who's fluffier: the snow or me?"

9. "I'm the 'stay inside and snuggle all day' kind of dog."

10. "First, I thought we'd snuggle."

11. "Just dropping in on this snow day to say hi to my fans."

12. "Now, I can't prove this, but I think I'm faster in the snow."

13. "I love you and I love the snow."

14. "Totally would recommend playing fetch with a snowball."

15. "It's so cold outside today. Like, fur real."

16. "This hole is just the beginning of a snow fort."

17. "My human is making cozy food. I think it's for me."

18. "Current status: snuggling."

Viktoriia Vyshnevetska/Moment/Getty Images

19. "Can't talk right now, I'm doing winter things."

20. "Waiting for a snowflake to boop my nose like..."

21. "Tried to take some winter selfies. How'd I do?"

22. "I'll give winter two paws up."

23. "See ya in the spring."

24. "Always down for a winter walk, or any walk really."

25. "Winter is a real treat if you ask me."

26. "Human, it's cold outside."

27. "Could you go fetch me a snowflake?"

28. "Summer is coming. I'm almost paw-sitive."

29. "There's no time like snow time."

30. "Can you throw another log on the fire?"