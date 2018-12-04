30 Cute Captions For New Year's Eve Pics You'll Want To Remember Forever

Every year, it’s easy to fall more and more in love with New Year's Eve. You may enjoy staying cozy at home in your PJs and watching the ball drop, but it's also fun to get glammed up in something sparkly and dance the night away with your SO or friends. No matter what your plans are this year, every fab moment needs to be documented with a few selfies, accompanied by cute captions for New Year's Eve.

This festive night is both a time to reflect on the memories you've made this past year, and cheers to what's to come in the near future. It might be a tradition every year to make a collage of your top pics from Instagram. You also love checking out what each one of your friends are posting to remember the past year. It even fills you with instant nostalgia, while making wishes for the new year to be even better than the last.

When the countdown begins, snap a squad goals pic of the crew that's been by your side through it all, or capture an Insta-worthy selfie of your NYE #lewk with a flute of champagne. These are just a few of the snapshot ideas you’ll want to capture to remember your magical night. When you're ready to post, use any of these 30 captions that’ll pair just as nicely with your photos as this new year is already looking on you.

Shutterstock

1. "Glitter is my signature color."

2. "Wishing you peace, love, and laughter in the new year."

3. "Merry everything, and a happy always."

4. "Pop goes the new year."

5. "On New Year's Eve, I want you to kiss me at 11:59 and do not finish until 12:01. Therefore, I have a perfect ending and definitely a perfect beginning."

6. "Let's sparkle this new year."

7. "I’m all about midnight kisses and new year wishes."

8. "The year is yours. What will you do with it?"

9. "You know all those things you've always wanted to do? You should go do them." — E.J. Lamprey

10. "My New Year's resolution is to be more awesome than last year."

11. "Sparkling into the new year like..."

12. "Felt cute, might continue to be cute in the new year."

14. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah Winfrey

15. "365 new days, 365 new chances."

16. "Take my hand, and let's go on an adventure."

17. "My six-word love story: started with a New Year's kiss."

18. "Sparkle on, darling."

19. "I’m an author about to start writing 12 new chapters of my book."

20. "You can't handle all this sparkle."

21. "This new year, I decided to rise and sparkle."

22. "On NYE, I only roll with goddesses."

23. "I sparkle so much, I could be a firework."

24. "I'm captivated by you, baby like a fireworks show." — Taylor Swift, "Sparks Fly"

25. "Kiss me beneath the milky twilight." — Sixpence None The Richer, "Kiss Me"

26. "It's a bubbly kind of night."

27. "Why wait till midnight when we can kiss right now?"

28. "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

29. "There's glitter on the floor after the party." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

30."Hello, new year. You have me smiling from ear to ear."