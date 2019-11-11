30 Clever Instagram Captions To Use After A Breakup

After a breakup, only you can decide if and when you're ready to share your newly-single status with the world. You can keep a breakup private, of course. But if you want to make it clear to everyone at once that bae will no longer be making any appearances on your feed, you can rip off the Band-Aid with a telling Instagram post. What you'll need: a friend with portrait mode, a fire solo shot, and — most importantly — a clever breakup Instagram caption. And if you're a little distracted at the moment, don't worry — I've got a few suggestions.

The perfect post-breakup caption doesn't necessarily have to be petty. You can complement your first single lady pic with a quote that's empowering or wise or even funny, depending on what you're feeling and what sort of message you want to send. If you and your boo ended on bad terms, go ahead and give them a little sass. If the split was amicable, use your caption to demonstrate there's no bad blood. Even if you're not totally A-OK yet, these clever captions might just make you feel a little better — and they'll definitely show everyone else that you're ready to move on.

TV Quotes playb/E+/Getty Images "I'm done with great love. I'm back to great lovers." — Sex and the City

"I don’t need anyone. Because I can do every single thing that a person in a relationship can. Everything. Even zip up my own dress." — 30 Rock

"I mean sure, I have my bad days, but then I remember what a cute smile I have." — Friends

"Maybe I won't get married, ya know? Maybe I'll do one of those 'Eat, Pray, Love' things." — The Mindy Project

"I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke." — Grey's Anatomy

"I am OK. I may not seem OK, and I may not be OK now, but I am, like, OK.” — Girls

"Revenge fantasies never work out the way you want." — How I Met Your Mother

Movie Quotes "By the way, I faked every orgasm." — The Naked Gun

"I'm in love. I'm having a relationship with my pizza." — Eat Pray Love

"No, I'm no one's wife. But, oh, I love my life." — Chicago

"I’m enjoying a relationship with two men simultaneously. The first called Ben, the other Jerry." — Bridget Jones's Diary

"You can go shave your back now." — Mean Girls

"If he were feeling what I'm feeling then he would know how it feels." — My Best Friend's Wedding

"If you're going to let one stupid prick ruin your life, you're not the girl I thought you were." — Legally Blonde

"The thing about being single is, you should cherish it. Because, in a week, or a lifetime, of being alone, you may only get one moment. One moment, when you're not tied up in a relationship with anyone." — How to Be Single

Song Lyrics "Call it a curse, or just call me blessed, if you can't handle my worst, you ain't getting my best." — Nicki Minaj, "Marilyn Monroe"

"I can’t believe that every day and every night, it’s getting better with you out of my life." — Calvin Harris feat. Kelis, "Bounce"

"I know my place, and it ain't with you." — Kacey Musgraves, "Space Cowboy"

"My ex asked me, 'Where you movin'?' I said, 'On to better things.'" — Drake, "10 Bands"

"We were a match, but not a fit. We were a dream, unrealistic." — Katy Perry, "Miss You More"

"Thanks for the memories even though they weren't so great." — Fall Out Boy, "Thnks fr th Mmrs"

"Don't you ever stress the 'could haves.' Baby, if it should have, it would have." — Jordan Bratton, "Danger"

"I've been movin' on since we said goodbye." — Dua Lipa, "IDGAF"

Literary Quotes "Like some wines, our love could neither mature nor travel." — Graham Greene, The Comedians

"Failed relationships can be described as so much wasted makeup." — Marian Keyes, Watermelon

"I like my relationships how I like my eggs. Over easy." — Jarod Kintz, It Occurred to Me

"One day they'll realize they lost a diamond while playing with worthless stones." — Turcois Ominek, Masquerade

"I cannot compromise my respect for your love. You can keep your love, I will keep my respect." — Amit Kalantri, Wealth of Words

"It was the beginning for me and the end for you." — Nikki Rowe, Once a Girl, Now a Woman

"I’m proud of my heart. It’s been played, stabbed, cheated, burned, and broken… but somehow still works." — Alcatraz Dey, The Serpentine Scrolls