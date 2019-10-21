One of the weirdest things about unofficial relationships? Knowing how to officially announce the unofficial breakup. Even if you don't have any photos to delete of you and your sort-of boo from the 'gram, taking to social media after the end of a maybe-relationship can help ease the pain. Posting a hot pic post-breakup is amazingly cathartic, and it can help you reclaim your single status — even if you don't feel like captioning your fire selfie, "Single and ready to mingle!" If you're in need of some Instagram captions to use after an unofficial breakup, then I've got some suggestions, and all they require is an awesome pic to pair them with.

Maybe you're looking for a little confidence boost. Maybe you want to share some positive vibes. Maybe you want that unofficial ex to see just how much you're thriving (and want everyone else to see that you're back on the market). No matter what kind of message you want to convey to the world and to your followers, I have the perfect caption for your first post-split Insta. Remember: The best revenge is looking good, and the best way to exact that revenge is by posting that good-looking pic alongside one of these single lady captions.

Captions About Confidence Shutterstock There's nothing wrong with feeling confident. Sometimes, the best way to show others how well you're doing is to focus on yourself rather than what you've lost, and you can do that effortlessly with one of these feel-good captions. "Feeling good, living better." — Drake, "Over My Dead Body"

"They say good things come to those who wait, so I'ma be at least about an hour late." — Kanye West, "Start It Up"

"No looking back, spaceships don't come equipped with rearview mirrors." — André 3000, "International Players Anthem"

"Baby, get your shine on." — Florida Georgia Line, "Get Your Shine On"

"He said to be cool, but I'm already coolest." — Lana Del Rey, "National Anthem"

Captions With Sass Maybe you're feeling a little salty, and that's OK. You can subtly call out that sort-of ex with one of these sass-filled captions. "Thanks for the memories even though they weren't so great." — Fall Out Boy, "Thnks fr th Mmrs"

"Call it a curse, or just call me blessed, if you can't handle my worst, you ain't getting my best." — Nicki Minaj, "Marilyn Monroe"

"Take your memories, I don't need 'em." — Keith Urban, "You'll Think of Me"

"No, I don't like you, I just thought you were cool enough to kick it." — Frank Ocean, "Thinking Bout You"

"People like me are gone forever when you say goodbye." — Taylor Swift, "All You Had to Do Was Stay"

Captions About Moving On Shutterstock Even if you're not quite ready to forgive and forget, posting a hot pic alongside one of these inspiring captions might help you take a step in the right direction. "To appreciate the sun, you gotta know what rain is." — J. Cole, "I'm Coming Home"

"You can't choose what stays and what fades away." — Florence + The Machine, "No Light, No Light"

"I’ve got thick skin and an elastic heart.” — Sia, "Elastic Heart"

"I've been movin' on since we said goodbye." — Dua Lipa, "IDGAF"

"I admit it's been painful. But I'll be honest, I'm grateful." — Selena Gomez, "Revival"

Captions About Being Single What's the best way to own the end of a maybe-relationship? Leave no doubts about your current relationship status. One of these captions should do the trick of telling everyone you're officially unattached. "Middle fingers up, put them hands high. Wave it in his face, tell him boy, bye." — Beyoncé, "Sorry"

"Thank you, next." — Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

"It's a me, myself kinda attitude." — Lizzo, "Soulmate"

"This queen don't need a king." — Daya, "Sit Still, Look Pretty"

"Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else." — Hailee Steinfeld, "Love Myself"