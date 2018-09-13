30 Clever Happy Hour Captions, Because It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Wine O'Clock

Let's be real: There are some weeks when your work schedule can be rough stuff. Maybe you're in back-to-back meetings all day long, or you have an important presentation you're working on after hours. The only thing that's getting you through it all is the glorious happy hour at the end of the tunnel. If you're 21 or over, going out with your work friends for a couple of drinks is not only a fun team bonding experience, but you deserve to treat yourself after all the work you've accomplished. Needless to say, you need some clever happy hour captions for your group sippin' selfies.

It may just be you and your work wife heading to your favorite spot near the office to catch up, or you've gathered the whole team to check out the new bar that has truly Insta-worthy cocktails. Either way, you know there are two things on the agenda: Ordering up some drinks and apps, and getting a squad pic of everyone together. Now's the time to kick back and relax, so I've done all of the hard work for you putting this list of captions together. Cheers!

1. "I'm not really a social drinker. I would say most of my drinking is work related." — Unknown

2. "Jobs: Those annoying eight hours before happy hour." — Unknown

3. "Happy hour is the best hour." — Unknown

4. "I've reached the age where 'happy hour' is a nap!" — Unknown

5. "It's beginning to look a lot like cocktails." — Unknown

6. "We go together like Fridays and happy hour." — Unknown

7. "Keep calm and go to happy hour." — Unknown

8. "I work until beer o'clock." — Stephen King

9. "Why limit happy to an hour?" — W.C. Fields

10. "Work is a good time filler between waking up and happy hour." — Unknown

11. "Stop trying to make everyone happy. You're not beer." — Unknown

12. "Only count the happy hours." — Unknown

13. "Finish your day sparkling." — Unknown

14. "Live every hour like it's happy hour." — Unknown

15. "Get your happy on." — Unknown

16. "It's always happy hour up in here." — Unknown

17. "To beer or not to beer. That is a silly question." — Unknown

18. "I live for thirsty Thursday." — Unknown

19. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy beer and that's kind of the same thing." — Unknown

20. "Peace, love, and happy hour." — Unknown

21. "I need a little drinky drink." — Unknown

22. "Darling, every hour is 'happy hour' when you are fabulous." — Unknown

23. "Wine Wednesday: Like a little holiday in the middle of the week." — Unknown

24. "Isn't it just amazing how potatoes give us fries and vodka? The rest of the vegetables should get their sh*t together." — Unknown

25. "It's fri-nally Friday." — Unknown

26. "Whiskey probably won't fix your problems, but it's worth a shot." — Unknown

27. "Tonight's forecast: 99 percent chance of wine." — Unknown

28. "My mantra is happy hour every hour." — Unknown

29. "Drinks well with others." — Unknown

30. "Happiest of hours." — Unknown