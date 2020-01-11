30 Captions For Your Partner's 25th Birthday & Capturing The Confetti

Whether you share a video of your partner joking around on your Instagram Stories or "select multiple" pics for a gallery, posting something for your love's birthday is #necessary. For those kinds of posts, you might spend an hour in advance planning out what you're going to write or searching for captions for your partner's 25th birthday.

Look no further than this article, which is made for the major milestone in your partner's adult life and celebrating it on social media. It doesn't give you any ideas for a surprise birthday party you can throw them, or the gifts they might like and genuinely use. But this piece ensures that you're prepared to hit the share button at midnight when it's officially your partner's birthday. That way, in the cheery moment, you can focus on lighting their candles, slicing their cake, or watching their reactions to your thoughtful gifts. Thank goodness, huh?

As much as you love social media and gushing about your partner on the Internet, it can be quite the time-consuming process to create a post. It might require downloading the best preset packs, editing your pics just right, and finding captions that capture the love, laughs, and confetti. Here are 30 captions for your partner's 25th birthday that'll surely be what you're looking for.

lechatnoir/E+/Getty Images

1. "Look at all those 25th birthday vibes."

2. "Keeping it real on your 25th birthday."

3. "From what I hear, this is the best age ever."

4. “Lots of love and birthday wishes.”

5. "Today is all about you, babe."

6. "Free cake! I mean, happy 25th birthday!"

7. "It is your 25th birthday."

8. "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, you were born."

9. "Birthdays are better when we're together."

10. "25 looks so good on you."

11. "Every birthday, I love you a little more."

12. "The best adventures are yet to come."

13. "It's safe to say you don't get older, you level up."

14. "Thanks for being born, and for being mine."

15. "A year older, a year bolder."

16. "My babe turned 25 today, and that's the tea."

17. "For the record, you're not old. You're vintage."

18. "It's your 25th birthday, so let's celebrate everything."

19. "Let's have more birthdays and milestones together."

20. "She's 25 and thriving, people!"

Shutterstock

21. "In wine years, you're extra fine."

22. "I was today-years-old when I first celebrated your birthday with you."

23. "I can't believe it's been a year since you turned 24."

24. "Cue the confetti for my cutie."

25. "You don't look a day over sexy AF."

26. "Here's to more birthdays and amazing days."

27. "All the heart eyes for you on your 25th birthday."

28. "The one where it's your 25th birthday."

29. "Current status: celebrating my love's 25th birthday the best way we know how."

30. "Cheers to 25 years, my dear."