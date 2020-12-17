30 Captions For TikTok Cloud Wall Pics That Won't Rain On Your Parade

Cloud-gazing is a dreamy thing you can do anytime of day, thanks to c cloud walls, the latest TikTok trend. These fluffy DIY lights for your bedroom are dreamy, and any pics you take of them deserve the best captions for TikTok cloud walls. By now, you may have jumped in on the DIY trend using fiber fill and LED lights to create your very own thunderous-like cloud. It's a pretty simple project, and the end results are something you need to see to believe.

TikTok is the perfect place to scroll through when you're looking for some home decor inspiration. Color-changing LED lights is nothing new to TikTok users, but the addition of fiber fill on top of them takes the lighting to an entirely new level. TikTokers have been turning their space into a super peaceful place in which to relax. To go all out, you can even add a sky blue comforter and fluffy white throw pillows to feel as though you're soaring through the clouds.

Flickering LED lights can create a lightning effect, and pink lights resemble a cotton candy vibe. Whatever your creation turns out to look like, your pics with just the right cloud wall caption will be inspirational to everyone. Be sure to post a cute selfie with your end results, using any of these 30 cloud wall captions to complete your post. When it comes to your cloud wall content, the sky truly is the limit.

1. "Keepin' my head in the clouds."

2. "Various shapes. Different eyes. Same clouds."

3. "For crying out cloud."

4. "What's the stratus?"

5. "What did I mist?"

6. "Rain on me." — Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga, "Rain On Me"

7. "Why so cirrus?"

8. "Clouds are the sky's imagination."

9. "If you need me, I'll be cloud hopping."

10. "On cloud wine."

11. "Cloudy with a chance of selfies."

12. "Just looking for the silver lining."

13. "These clouds are a mood."

14. "Felt cloudy today, might take some selfies later."

15. "Currently cloud-gazing."

16. "Clouds aren't so bad after all."

17. "What do you see in the clouds?"

18. "Hope it doesn't rain on my parade."

19. "Today's forecast..."

20. "A cloudy day is my favorite kind of day."

21. "Daydreaming."

22. "Felt cute. Might stare at my cloud wall all day."

23. "You and I are paintin' pictures in the sky." — Taylor Swift, "I'm Only Me When I'm With You"

24. "This view, though."

25. "Pink skies all day, every day."

26. "I spy cloudy skies ahead."

27. "I've got sunshine on a cloudy day." — The Temptations, "My Girl"

28. "Just got cloudy in here real quick."

29. "Your newest DIY queen."

30. "Floating through the clouds like..."