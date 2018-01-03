20 Instagram Captions For Winter Selfies That'll Warm Up Your Page

Every year, we go through all of the seasons and act surprised when winter rolls around and we're freezing our bums off. It never fails, and while we can't get rid of winter, we might as well wear it like an accessory. Putting together Instagram captions for winter selfies will give you one less thing to do after you've snapped the perfect shot in those low temperatures outside.

As much as winter is not a fan fave for many of us, you wouldn't be able to tell by the huge Kool-Aid man smile we have plastered on our face in our pics. If you happen to be in an area where it snows, you have an added prop to "look" and seem happy before you hightail it back to the house where it's warm. Don't act like you haven't maximized the utmost effort to get a solid selfie with your beanie cap and coffee cup. I mean, you don't want all of those cute and coordinated winter outfits to go to waste, do you?

It's hard to cherish the other seasons of the year if you don't endure the cold winter months. Without them, you'd have nothing to compare those warmer, better months to. I am also writing this while I clench onto a mug of hot cocoa and a warm blanket for dear life, so there's that. For the sake of spreading joy instead of misery during winter, post those adorable selfies with any of these captions.

1. "She said, I love places where it's summer in winter." — Nick Miller

2. “People don’t notice whether it’s winter or summer when they’re happy.” —Anton Chekhov

3. “It is good people who make good places.” ― Anna Sewell

4. “I enjoy it when the world smiles; the more smiles, the warmer I am.” ― Dejan Stojanovic

5. “To keep a warm heart in winter is the real victory.” — Marty Rubin

6. "A warm smile is the universal language of kindness." — William Arthur Ward

7. “Do not underestimate the strength it takes to be the hearth everyone turns to for warmth.” ― Megan Derr

8. “If it took me showing some warmth to get warmth in return, I'd do it.” ― C.L. Stone

9. “A good selfie is when you successfully capture the feeling of that very moment!” ― Anamika Mishra

10. “No job is complete until the selfie is posted.” ― Ashok Kallarakkal

11. “Photobomb me at your own risk!” ― Ken Poirot

12. "Simplicity is the key to brilliance." — Unknown

13. “If the world seems cold to you, kindle fires to warm it.” ― Lucy Larcom

14. “Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home.” — Edith Sitwell

15. “Accept yourself, love yourself, and keep moving forward. If you want to fly, you have to give up what weighs you down.” ― Roy T. Bennett

16. “Stay true to yourself. An original is worth more than a copy.” — Suzy Kassem

17. "I intend to wear the cold like a designer bag." — Unknown

18. “The only two words you should ever say to a mirror are 'Hello, Beautiful.'” ― Richelle E. Goodrich

19. “In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.” — Albert Camus

20. “To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake... it is necessary to stand out in the cold.” — Unknown

Don't let winter get you too down, because it's only temporary. In the meantime, light up your feed with some uplifting smiles and spread those good vibes one selfie at a time.