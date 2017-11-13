Even though many of us aren't here for the cold weather, it's hard to deny that there's something so captivating about the falling snow. Sure, once you probably want to scream at the sight of a mound of snow blocking in your car or cry when you slip on an icy sidewalk. But most of us seem to fall in love with the first snowfall of the season each year. The rolling blankets of snowflakes glisten in the sunlight, and the world seems so peaceful and quiet for a bit. Winter is also one of the most underrated times for picture taking. If you're ready to brave the chilly temperatures this season and hit the snowy slopes, you're going to need some solid Instagram captions for snow photos.

While a winter photo shoot might cost you temporary numbness in your fingers (along with a bright red nose), a cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows will be an instant fix. Besides, you'll love the pictures so much, you'll probably want to grab your SO and snap away all over again. Photos have a beautiful way of capturing the perfect snowy moment. Pair your seasonal snaps with one of these 27 captions for your snow-filled pictures, and your next ‘gram will be cool as ice.

Shutterstock

1. "Kindness is like snow – it beautifies everything it covers." — Kahlil Gibran

2. "We are like a snowflake, all different in our own beautiful way."

3. "Be like snow. Beautiful but cold." — Lana Del Rey

4. "The world changes when it snows." — Gilmore Girls

5. "A snowflake is winter's butterfly."

6. "Chionophile: (n), a person who loves cold weather, snow."

7. "When it snows, you have two choices: shovel, or make snow angels."

8. "The first fall of snow is not only an event, it's a magical event. You go to bed in one kind of world and wake up in another quite different, and if this is not enchantment, then where is it to be found?" — J.B. Priestly

9. "No snowflake ever falls in the wrong place." — Zen proverb

10. "If you listen carefully, the silence is beautiful."

11. "Paradise doesn't have to be tropical."

12. "When snow falls, nature listens." — Antoinette van Kleef

13. "In the midst of winter, I found there was within me; an invincible summer." — Albert Camus

14. "Snow falling soundlessly in the middle of the night will always fill my heart with sweet clarity." — Novala Takemoto

15. "Hot chocolate weather."

16. "Children of winter never grow old."

17. "Frosty mornings and toasty mugs."

18. "What good is the warmth of summer without the cold of winter to give it sweetness." — John Steinbeck

19. "Let it snow." — Dean Martin

20. "Despite all I have seen and experienced, I still get the same simple thrill out of glimpsing a tiny patch of snow in a high mountain gully and feel the same urge to climb toward it." — Edmund Hillary

21. "There's just something beautiful about walking in snow that nobody else has walked on. It makes you believe you're special." — Carol Rifka Brunt

22. "The snow is sparkling like a million little suns." — Lama Willa Miller

23. "Snow provokes responses that reach right back to childhood." — Andy Goldsworthy

24. "Silently, like thoughts that come and go, the snowflakes fall, each one a gem." — William Hamilton Gibson

25. “Winter is coming." — George R. R. Martin

26. "If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant..." — Anne Bradstreet

27. "A cold wind was blowing from the north, and it made the trees rustle like living things." — George R. R. Martin