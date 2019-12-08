The days are shorter, the air is colder, and holiday music is officially on repeat in stores. All of this can only mean one thing: Winter has arrived. If you already have a partner locked down for cuffing season (or for the whole dang year), it’s prime time to pile on the layers and take snowy pics, and having a pre-set list of Instagram captions for photos of your partner in the snow can help you move from Camera Roll to IG feed in record time. Get out there and have a snowball fight, make snow angels, or build a family of snowmen together. The temperatures might be freezing, but it’s all about commitment here! That perfect winter photo of your SO can warm your heart and fight off the cold, so get snapping and start posting with one of these can't-fail captions.

1. The snuggle is real.

2. Wanna chill?

3. I love you snow much.

4. I’m s-mitten.

5. Up to snow good.

6. Love at frost sight.

7. No cold feet here.

8. Baby, it’s cold outside.

9. My snow angel.

10. You warm my heart.

11. Walkin’ in a winter wonderland.

12. Very merry.

13. Merry and bright.

14. Santa baby.

15. Most wonderful time of the year.

Sam Edwards/Caiaimage/Getty Images

16. "First, we make snow angels for two hours, and then we’ll go ice skating, and then we’ll eat a whole roll of Tollhouse Cookie Dough as fast as we can, and then to finish, we’ll snuggle.” — Elf

17. “Some people are worth melting for.” — Frozen

18. "All I want for Christmas is you." — Mariah Carey

19. “When you stand in the snow you look like an angel.” — Groundhog Day

20. “Son of a nutcracker!” — Elf

21. “Winter is coming.” — Game of Thrones

22. “I've got my love to keep me warm." — Irving Berlin

23. “Ice, ice, baby.” — Vanilla Ice

24. "In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer." — Albert Camus

25. "People don’t notice whether it’s winter or summer when they’re happy." — Anton Checkov

Now, get out there and enjoy those winter festivities! The cold never bothered you anyway — at least, not when you've got your partner around to warm you up.