People on Twitter are combatting chilly temps with heartwarming photos of pooches, and they may just be the cure to your winter blues. After all, four-legged friends always seem to brighten the day with their wagging tails and floppy ears. If you need something to help you put a hold on the cold weather doldrums, check out these photos of puppies playing in the snow, because they're absolutely hype about winter.

You might remember a similar barrage of canine cuteness on Twitter at the end of 2019 when pet owners shared some snaps of dogs posing with Santa. Now that the presents have been opened and the decorations have been put in storage until the next holiday season, you might find yourself looking for a little pick-me-up. Well, look no further than the adorable responses to a recent Twitter prompt.

In a Thursday, Jan. 9 Twitter post, The Weather Network asked their fans, "How do your pets feel about the snow? Send us your photos!" Naturally, canine lovers jumped at the opportunity to share snaps of their pets enjoying the winter weather. From sauntering in the snow to laying down on the icy ground, the pictures capture dogs living their best winter lives. Here are some pups enjoying the season's best.

This dog is the most adorable accomplice to an icy snowman.

A knit sweater is the perfect pooch accessory for cold afternoons.

If snow is on the ground, it'll probably wind up on your pup as well.

Even first-timers can't get enough snow.

This black fur ball is impossible to miss in the snow.

This pooch even has icy eyebrows.

I'd bet Lola always hopes for snow in the daily forecast.

You won't be able to keep your eyes off Bindi sauntering through the white forest.

With a look in his piercing blue eyes like he's done this before, this Husky is totally in his element.

This four-legged friend looks absolutely adorable with closed eyes amidst snow fall.

Looks like you've got something on your nose there, buddy.

This 14-week-old pup is already braving the harsh climate like a champ.

There's never a bad time to play fetch in a dog's world.

With not a worry in the world, this pooch is kickin' back and relaxin' in the frosty evening.

These two pals look like they're sharing a gleeful moment in the snow.

With so many photos of snow-lovin' pups to help you get through, this winter is definitely looking up.