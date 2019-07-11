When you and bae are driving down the coastline with a cooler and colorful beach chairs in the trunk of your car, you'll be embracing those summertime vibes to the fullest. You're going to have permanent heart eyes on. For the entirety of the day, you'll soak up the sunshine, endless amounts of new memories, happiness, and saltwater, too. You'll dance in the waves, race to the popsicles at the ice cream truck, and reminisce on your relationship. Do you need some beach puns for couples for when you post those dreamy moments on social media? I think so, and here's why.

Simply put, you love your significant other s'more every single day. They make mundane things like grocery shopping into an adventure, and always know what to say when you're feeling down. They make sure you feel so loved and appreciated by surprising you with little gifts, flowers, or memes in your inbox throughout the day. TBH, you can't quite recall what life was like before they slid into your DMs, took you out for pizza on your first date, and said those three monumental words, "I love you." It was likely not nearly as fun-filled, goofy, or straight-up magical. That you know for sure.

Nowadays, you might wake up in the morning around 9 a.m., snuggle into your partner's side, and think about how lucky you are to be in a loving and supportive relationship. You think about all the beautiful things to come in the future, including the beach days and summer nights you'll spend together. You'll likely dive into the waves, have a bonfire on the beach, and watch the sky turn a vibrant shade of pink. You'll capture it all in your camera roll, and later post the memories on social media with sweet filters and some these 30 punny beach captions for couples.

1. "Orange you glad we're at the beach together?"

2. "Lovers on duty."

3. "TBH, we'll always win the Game of Cones."

4. "Mermaid to be."

5. "If you were a fruit, you'd be a fine-apple."

6. "Are you The One? Oh, for shore."

7. "You can always text me on my shellphone."

8. "Salty kisses and starfish wishes."

9. "Keep palm and find your person."

10. "Want to race to the water? I bet I can beach you to it."

11. "Glowing with the flow."

12. "Happy as a clam."

13. "We mermaid to be together."

14. "You're one in a watermelon."

15. "We brought our slay game to the beach."

16. "Thanks for being my sol-mate."

17. "You're pretty barbe-cute."

18. "We're just beachy. How about you?"

19. "All you need is some vitamin sea and me."

20. "Everything whale be alright, because I'm with you."

21. "Hooked on a feeling."

22. "What the shell would I do without you?"

23. "I love you s'more every single day."

24. "In high tide or in low tide, I'll be by your side." — Bob Marley & The Wailers, "High Tide Or Low Tide"

25. "You can't swim with us."

26. "Girls just wanna have sun."

27. "Are you a popsicle? Because you make me melt."

28. "Squeeze the day."

29. "Lime yours."

30. "Aloe you vera much."

Aside from making tons of s'mores, hanging with the sand and surf, and capturing new memories in Polaroid frames, you and your partner will do some spontaneous things at the beach. You might take a surfing lesson, or go kayaking along the coast. You'll order an extra burger at the grill, and join a volleyball game.

In addition, you may ride the Ferris wheel that's near the boardwalk and sip some pink lemonade. Do your followers a simple favor, and post it all to social media, OK? They want to see how in love you are with summer and the beautiful person in your life.