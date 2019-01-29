When you think about it, first dates can be tricky. If you've sacrificed a night out with your girls (or let's be real, a night parked in front of Netflix on your couch), you want to ensure the person you're with is worth your time. Sometimes, it can be tough to get a good read on the person you're with. I mean, seriously. What should you look for on a first date? How are you even supposed to know? Well, if you're looking for guidelines, 15 brave women recently just shared the boxes they try to check off on first dates and, honestly, they're worth jotting down in your phone's Notes app.

Do you have things in common? Do we have stuff in common? Did the conversation flow? Did he seem genuinely interested in getting to know me? Do we make each other laugh? Am I physically attracted to them? Do we have chemistry? Am I looking forward to seeing them again? —/u/jewelrider

Is the conversation going smoothly? Can we carry on a conversation fairly easily? Do I enjoy spending time with them? Are they looking for basically the same thing I am? Do I feel like I trust them enough to want to spend more time with them? —/u/localgyro Bustle on YouTube

Could you see yourself kissing them? honestly the first date is super easy to ''pass'' for me. basically anyone who doesn't actively turn me off or scare me got a second date.basic hygiene okay, could see myself kissing them without wanting to throw up, sound/tone of voice OK, basic social skills and awareness, decent conversation, a few laughs. all of those check out and i'll see them again. sadly that seemed to be a pretty tall order back when i was online dating. —/u/todayonbloopers

Do they have basic table manners? Don't chew with your mouth open Table manners be kind to the wait staff Good conversation —/u/Mofoburrito Bustle on YouTube

Are they making a genuine effort to get to know you? I want someone that makes a genuine effort to get to know me and doesn't just talk about themselves. I am also a stickler for oral hygiene. I expect someone to have a job and some goals as well. I don't care how much money someone makes as long as they have some drive to make the world a better place. Healthy habits are also important. —/u/bluefancypants

Are you happy with them? The "am i feeling happy" box —/u/honeycrush96

How do they treat service people? If we're at a bar/restaurant - are they nice to servers? —/u/anotherblanket Bustle on YouTube

How do they smell? Weird way to put it but... I guess the first standards are their hygiene. Do they smell bad? Do they have nice teeth? Is their hair fashionably styled? Is their voice pleasant to listen to? Are they maintaining eye contact, but not too much? Are they good listeners? Are they interested in me? Do I feel comfortable around this dude? That’s about it for me. Are they capable adults who can care for themselves and do I feel good being around them. —/u/starfishwishez

Can the two of you sit around and talk for hours? I just want us to be able to talk for hours and delight in exploring each other’s thoughts and experiences and ideas. If we can do that and there’s a fundamental physical attraction, I’m good to move forward. —/u/Snowdrift430 Bustle on YouTube

Do they seem trustworthy? Do they actually listen to me when I'm talking, or are they just waiting to talk about themself? Do they seem like a decent, trustworthy human being? There are a number of things I look for, but I think those two are the big ones. —/u/jinjerbare

Are the two of you related? Are we not blood relatives? (This was an issue on my one and only blind date) —/u/ponkins2

How much fun are they? Fun to be with, works at a full time job, no felonies, no bankruptcy —/u/pressthebuttonfrank

Is there a physical attraction? Call me shallow but I can not date someone I'm not attracted to. So physical attraction.Then it would be things like do they have good hygiene? Do they work? Are they funny? Can we vibe? Do they give off any weird vibes? Are they kind? etc —/u/lilbebe50 Bustle on YouTube

Do they make good conversation? I’m kind of shy and quiet so I need someone who is a good conversationalist but I don’t want them to just talk about themselves —/u/cyclequeen35